The ‘I Never Liked You’ rapper joins Pharrell Williams with a coveted title at a top luxury brand as he takes the reins for LANVIN’s newest venture.

Pharrell Williams staged his first collection in his new role as the Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton on Tuesday. His larger-than-life debut took place on the Pont Neuf on the first night of the 2024 Spring/Summer shows at Paris Fashion Week.

As models hit the stage in various iterations of a pixelated version of the luxury brand’s signature check, Williams’ famous friends, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Tyler, The Creator, took over the front row to celebrate the collection.

Now, French fashion house LANVIN is seeking a similar effect. The luxury brand announced on Friday that Atlanta trap rapper Future will serve as the creative director for its upcoming LANVIN LAB collection.

The luxury brand pointed to its roots in setting the foundation for the new venture and its corresponding appointment. Its founder, Jeanne Lanvin, envisioned the brand as “a creative hub for artists and designers,” the company said in a statement. Now, the upcoming LANVIN LAB will build on that tradition, creating a “space to dream and play.”

The first collection will center around music, making Future the perfect shepherd for its development. The two-time Grammy Award winner will “design a capsule collection celebrating ground-breaking and individualistic vision that bridges a gap between music and fashion.” It will include ready-to-wear fashion and accessories for men and women.

Through the years, Future has been a fashion icon, walking the runway in the Spring/Summer 2023 Hugo Boss show at Milan Fashion Week alongside the iconic Naomi Campbell. Additionally, he revealed on an episode of Complex’s ‘Sneaker Shopping‘ that he spends upwards of $300,000 on clothing each month.

LANVIN has slated the debut for August of this year, leaving fans of both the brand and rapper to wonder if Future will also line up new music to soundtrack his fashion debut.