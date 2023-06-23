About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Fashion June 23, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

LANVIN Taps Future as Creative Director for First LAB Collection

The ‘I Never Liked You’ rapper joins Pharrell Williams with a coveted title at a top luxury brand as he takes the reins for LANVIN’s newest venture.

Pharrell Williams staged his first collection in his new role as the Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton on Tuesday. His larger-than-life debut took place on the Pont Neuf on the first night of the 2024 Spring/Summer shows at Paris Fashion Week.

As models hit the stage in various iterations of a pixelated version of the luxury brand’s signature check, Williams’ famous friends, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Tyler, The Creator, took over the front row to celebrate the collection.

Now, French fashion house LANVIN is seeking a similar effect. The luxury brand announced on Friday that Atlanta trap rapper Future will serve as the creative director for its upcoming LANVIN LAB collection.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

The luxury brand pointed to its roots in setting the foundation for the new venture and its corresponding appointment. Its founder, Jeanne Lanvin, envisioned the brand as “a creative hub for artists and designers,” the company said in a statement. Now, the upcoming LANVIN LAB will build on that tradition, creating a “space to dream and play.”

The first collection will center around music, making Future the perfect shepherd for its development. The two-time Grammy Award winner will “design a capsule collection celebrating ground-breaking and individualistic vision that bridges a gap between music and fashion.” It will include ready-to-wear fashion and accessories for men and women.

Through the years, Future has been a fashion icon, walking the runway in the Spring/Summer 2023 Hugo Boss show at Milan Fashion Week alongside the iconic Naomi Campbell. Additionally, he revealed on an episode of Complex’s ‘Sneaker Shopping‘ that he spends upwards of $300,000 on clothing each month.

LANVIN has slated the debut for August of this year, leaving fans of both the brand and rapper to wonder if Future will also line up new music to soundtrack his fashion debut.

Want More Fashion?

fashionFuturePharrell WilliamsLanvin
About The Author
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.