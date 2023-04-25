New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor has 341 million reasons to flash that famous smile. Boardroom takes a look at his current deal.
If you play in New York, the spotlight shines just a little brighter. This is especially true if you’re an All-Star at a young age. While it might overwhelm some, others were born thrive under that pressure. Francisco Lindor, also known as, “Mr. Smile,” appears to be one of those young superstars, and the Mets identified him as such.
Lindor broke into the Majors with Cleveland in 2011, signing an initial contract for one year and $2,900,000 as the former eighth overall pick. After he spent a decade in the Guardians’ organization and rose to All-Star status, Cleveland traded Lindor to the Mets before the 2021 season. There, he inked a massive 10-year, $341 million deal that keeps him under contract through 2031.
With that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the details of the Mets’ seismic Francisco Lindor contract — including $50 million in deferred money he’ll collect well into his 40s — and the player’s career earnings to date.
Francisco Lindor Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 10
Total value: $341,000,000
Average annual value: $34,100,000
Signing bonus: $21,000,000
Free agency: 2032
NOTE: $50 million of Lindor’s contract is deferred at $5 million per year between 2032 and 2041.
2022 salary: $27,000,000
2023: $27,000,000
Remaining salary numbers under current deal:
2024: $27,000,000
2025: $27,000,000
2026: $27,000,000
2027: $27,000,000
2028: $27,000,000
2029: $27,000,000
2030: $27,000,000
2031: $27,000,000
The math on Lindor’s contract is fairly simple. At 10 years, you can calculate his AAV simply by removing one zero to get the $34.1 million average.
He also has some clauses and incentives that provide extra security. For example, he has a 15-team no-trade clause that started in 2021 and lasts until 2025. It then becomes a full no-trade clause from 2026 to 2031. His deal will also pay him an additional $50,000 for each All-Star appearance, Silver Slugger award and Gold Glove he achieves. The most notable clause in his contract — and in alignment with another long-term New York Mets contract — is that $50 million of Lindor’s total money is deferred from 2032-41. He’ll make $5 million per year for that time. This contract guarantees that Lindor will be flashing that smile for the next two decades as he collects from the Mets well into his 40s. For now, the star shortstop will look to help bring the team its first championship since 1986.
Francisco Lindor’s Career Earnings
MLB SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023: $119,290,428
TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON: $385,290,428
