Fan Controlled Football Joins Forces with Eternal.gg for NFT Highlights

Fan Controlled Football is continuing its journey into the world of NFTs through a new partnership with collectible moments platform Eternal.gg to create and sell game highlights backed by non-fungible tokens.

The partnership will now allow fans to purchase their favorite highlights from FCF games. The packs will release on May 7 with a count of 2,000 individual NFT packs containing three randomized highlights from the first three weeks of the season. More packs will be released after the conclusion of the season when the FCF People’s Championship is held June 11.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Fan Controlled Football on this incredible NFT launch,” said Jeffrey Tong, CEO of Eternal.gg in a release. “[Co-funder and CEO Sohrob Farudi]’s vision and the league’s goals are perfectly aligned with our approach to create an immersive experience that puts the fans first. Fans play a vital role in the streaming and gaming industry, and FCF has a passionate and growing fan base that is directly integrated into their game. We believe the Eternal and FCF communities are a great match.”

The highlight packs, which are designed to have utility within the FCF ecosystem beyond that of collectibles meant to be bought and sold, will be minted at varying degrees of rarity on the Eternal.gg platform ranging from Common to Mythic. Fans can collect, trade, and resell the highlights at any time on Eternal.gg’s marketplace. Eternal.gg is built on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain, the same technology that powers popular NFT sports collectible platforms like NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day, and UFC Strike.

As Farudi added in a statement:

“FCF has embraced Web3 unlike any other professional sports league, and our new partnership with Eternal represents another step in our mission to change the way fans interact with sports and technology. We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Eternal on this project and provide our fans with an opportunity to own a piece of FCF history with these unique digital highlight packs.”

Notably, even before this partnership with Eternal.gg, FCF had already ventured deep into Web3 and NFTs as part of its ongoing expansion, adding four new teams to the league known together as the Ballerz Collective: