About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports June 28, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

F1 Team Valuations: Ferrari in Pole Position Ahead of Mercedes, Red Bull & More

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ferrari is the most valuable Formula 1 team at $3.13 billion, according to the latest valuations that see the average team worth $1.5 billion.

Just two days after a group led by Ryan Reynolds, RedBird Capital, and Michael B. Jordan purchased a 24% stake in Alpine at a $900 million valuation, Sportico released its Formula 1 team valuations that saw the average team worth $1.5 billion.

While Mercedes and Red Bull Racing lap the other seven F1 teams on the track, it’s Scuderia Ferrari that has the most valuable team at $3.13 billion. The full list is as follows:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Ferrari

  • Valuation: $3.13 billion
  • 2022 Operating Profit: $50 million
  • Constructors Championships: 16
  • Drivers Championships: 15
  • Lead Sponsors: Shell, Santander, VGW
  • Current drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

Mercedes

  • Valuation: $2.7 billion
  • 2022 Operating Profit: $114 million
  • Constructors Championships: 8
  • Drivers Championships: 9
  • Lead Sponsors: Petronas, INEOS
  • Current drivers: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (R) shakes hands with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (L). (Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Red Bull

  • Valuation: $2.42 billion
  • 2022 Operating Profit: $4 million
  • Constructors Championships: 5
  • Drivers Championships: 6
  • Lead Sponsors: Oracle, Bybit, Tag Heuer
  • Current drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez

McLaren

  • Valuation: $1.56 billion
  • 2022 Operating Profit: -$8 million
  • Constructors Championships: 8
  • Drivers Championships: 12
  • Lead Sponsors: OKX, Android, Chrome
  • Current drivers: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin

  • Valuation: $1.14 billion
  • 2022 Operating Profit: -$55 million
  • Constructors Championships: 0
  • Drivers Championships: 0
  • Lead Sponsors: Cognizant, Aramco
  • Current drivers: Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll

Alpine

  • Valuation: $1.08 billion
  • 2022 Operating Profit: $35 million
  • Constructors Championships: 0
  • Drivers Championships: 0
  • Lead Sponsor: BWT
  • Current drivers: Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri

  • Valuation: $905 million
  • 2022 Operating Profit: $4 million
  • Constructors Championships: 0
  • Drivers Championships: 0
  • Lead Sponsors: ORLEN, Honda
  • Current drivers: Yuki Tsunoda, Nyck de Vries

Alfa Romeo

  • Valuation: $815 million
  • 2022 Operating Profit: $8 million
  • Constructors Championships: 0
  • Drivers Championships: 2
  • Lead Sponsors: Stake, Kick
  • Current drivers: Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas

Williams

  • Valuation: $795
  • 2022 Operating Profit: -$12 million
  • Constructors Championships: 9
  • Drivers Championships: 7
  • Lead Sponsors: Gulf, Duracell, Kraken
  • Current drivers: Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant

Haas

  • Valuation: $710 million
  • 2022 Operating Profit: $6 million
  • Constructors Championships: 0
  • Drivers Championships: 0
  • Lead Sponsor: MoneyGram
  • Current drivers: Kevin Magnussen, Niko Hülkenberg

Read More: