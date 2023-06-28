Ferrari is the most valuable Formula 1 team at $3.13 billion, according to the latest valuations that see the average team worth $1.5 billion.
Just two days after a group led by Ryan Reynolds, RedBird Capital, and Michael B. Jordan purchased a 24% stake in Alpine at a $900 million valuation, Sportico released its Formula 1 team valuations that saw the average team worth $1.5 billion.
While Mercedes and Red Bull Racing lap the other seven F1 teams on the track, it’s Scuderia Ferrari that has the most valuable team at $3.13 billion. The full list is as follows:
Ferrari
- Valuation: $3.13 billion
- 2022 Operating Profit: $50 million
- Constructors Championships: 16
- Drivers Championships: 15
- Lead Sponsors: Shell, Santander, VGW
- Current drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz
Mercedes
- Valuation: $2.7 billion
- 2022 Operating Profit: $114 million
- Constructors Championships: 8
- Drivers Championships: 9
- Lead Sponsors: Petronas, INEOS
- Current drivers: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell
Red Bull
- Valuation: $2.42 billion
- 2022 Operating Profit: $4 million
- Constructors Championships: 5
- Drivers Championships: 6
- Lead Sponsors: Oracle, Bybit, Tag Heuer
- Current drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez
McLaren
- Valuation: $1.56 billion
- 2022 Operating Profit: -$8 million
- Constructors Championships: 8
- Drivers Championships: 12
- Lead Sponsors: OKX, Android, Chrome
- Current drivers: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri
Aston Martin
- Valuation: $1.14 billion
- 2022 Operating Profit: -$55 million
- Constructors Championships: 0
- Drivers Championships: 0
- Lead Sponsors: Cognizant, Aramco
- Current drivers: Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll
Alpine
- Valuation: $1.08 billion
- 2022 Operating Profit: $35 million
- Constructors Championships: 0
- Drivers Championships: 0
- Lead Sponsor: BWT
- Current drivers: Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri
- Valuation: $905 million
- 2022 Operating Profit: $4 million
- Constructors Championships: 0
- Drivers Championships: 0
- Lead Sponsors: ORLEN, Honda
- Current drivers: Yuki Tsunoda, Nyck de Vries
Alfa Romeo
- Valuation: $815 million
- 2022 Operating Profit: $8 million
- Constructors Championships: 0
- Drivers Championships: 2
- Lead Sponsors: Stake, Kick
- Current drivers: Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas
Williams
- Valuation: $795
- 2022 Operating Profit: -$12 million
- Constructors Championships: 9
- Drivers Championships: 7
- Lead Sponsors: Gulf, Duracell, Kraken
- Current drivers: Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant
Haas
- Valuation: $710 million
- 2022 Operating Profit: $6 million
- Constructors Championships: 0
- Drivers Championships: 0
- Lead Sponsor: MoneyGram
- Current drivers: Kevin Magnussen, Niko Hülkenberg
