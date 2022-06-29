EA Sports F1 22 Driver Ratings Revealed

From Verstappen and Hamilton to Checo, Leclerc, and Danny Ric, check out how each Formula 1 driver is rated in EA Sports’ F1 22 video game ahead of its July 1 release worldwide.
The best auto racing drivers in the world are setting out for Silverstone for another running of the British Grand Prix this weekend, but there’s a special kind of fun to be had this week in Formula 1 that only promises to combust fuel and burn rubber of the virtual variety: On July 1, EA Sports and Codemasters’ F1 22 video game releases worldwide.
The gang’s all here, from 2021 world champion Max Verstappen to seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton and world-class F1 stalwarts like Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso — the four of whom grace the special “Champions Edition” cover of the game.
But let’s ask the most important question: Which Formula 1 driver has the highest rating in F1 22? You have questions, Boardroom has answers.
EA Sports F1 22: Drivers’ Overall Ratings
t-1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 94
- Experience: 93
- Racecraft: 96
- Awareness: 92
- Pace: 93
t-1. Verstappen (Red Bull): 94
- Experience: 72
- Racecraft: 98
- Awareness: 79
- Pace: 97
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 92
- Experience: 65
- Racecraft: 94
- Awareness: 91
- Pace: 95
t-4. George Russell (Mercedes): 90
- Experience: 64
- Racecraft: 90
- Awareness: 86
- Pace: 93
t-4. Lando Norris (McLaren): 90
- Experience: 64
- Racecraft: 94
- Awareness: 82
- Pace: 92
6. Fernando Alonso (Alpine): 89
- Experience: 98
- Racecraft: 88
- Awareness: 78
- Pace: 89
t-7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 88
- Experience: 83
- Racecraft: 89
- Awareness: 85
- Pace: 89
t-7. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): 88
- Experience: 83
- Racecraft: 89
- Awareness: 85
- Pace: 89
9. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 87
- Experience: 72
- Racecraft: 89
- Awareness: 89
- Pace: 87
10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin): 85
- Experience: 91
- Racecraft: 87
- Awareness: 92
- Pace: 83
11. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri): 84
- Experience: 62
- Racecraft: 90
- Awareness: 79
- Pace: 94
t-12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 83
- Experience: 63
- Racecraft: 90
- Awareness: 76
- Pace: 82
t-12. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren): 83
- Experience: 82
- Racecraft: 88
- Awareness: 93
- Pace: 80
14. Alex Albon (Williams): 82
- Experience: 59
- Racecraft: 90
- Awareness: 76
- Pace: 81
15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): 81
- Experience: 68
- Racecraft: 82
- Awareness: 84
- Pace: 82
16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 80
- Experience: 65
- Racecraft: 89
- Awareness: 76
- Pace: 77
17. Yuki Tsuonda (AlphaTauri): 78
- Experience: 55
- Racecraft: 76
- Awareness: 74
- Pace: 83
18. Mick Schumacher (Haas): 77
- Experience: 56
- Racecraft: 79
- Awareness: 80
- Pace: 79
t-19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): 70
- Experience: 47
- Racecraft: 80
- Awareness: 73
- Pace: 67
t-19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams): 70
- Experience: 60
- Racecraft: 80
- Awareness: 76
- Pace: 66