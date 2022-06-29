June 29, 2022
L to R: Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell grace the cover of this year’s edition of EA Sports’ F1 video game franchise.
GAMING & ESPORTS

EA Sports F1 22 Driver Ratings Revealed

By Sam Dunn
Jun 29, 2022
From Verstappen and Hamilton to Checo, Leclerc, and Danny Ric, check out how each Formula 1 driver is rated in EA Sports’ F1 22 video game ahead of its July 1 release worldwide.

The best auto racing drivers in the world are setting out for Silverstone for another running of the British Grand Prix this weekend, but there’s a special kind of fun to be had this week in Formula 1 that only promises to combust fuel and burn rubber of the virtual variety: On July 1, EA Sports and Codemasters’ F1 22 video game releases worldwide.

The gang’s all here, from 2021 world champion Max Verstappen to seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton and world-class F1 stalwarts like Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso — the four of whom grace the special “Champions Edition” cover of the game.

But let’s ask the most important question: Which Formula 1 driver has the highest rating in F1 22? You have questions, Boardroom has answers.

EA Sports F1 22: Drivers’ Overall Ratings

t-1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 94
  • Experience: 93
  • Racecraft: 96
  • Awareness: 92
  • Pace: 93
t-1. Verstappen (Red Bull): 94
  • Experience: 72
  • Racecraft: 98
  • Awareness: 79
  • Pace: 97
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 92
  • Experience: 65
  • Racecraft: 94
  • Awareness: 91
  • Pace: 95
t-4. George Russell (Mercedes): 90
  • Experience: 64
  • Racecraft: 90
  • Awareness: 86
  • Pace: 93
t-4. Lando Norris (McLaren): 90
  • Experience: 64
  • Racecraft: 94
  • Awareness: 82
  • Pace: 92
6. Fernando Alonso (Alpine): 89
  • Experience: 98
  • Racecraft: 88
  • Awareness: 78
  • Pace: 89
t-7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 88
  • Experience: 83
  • Racecraft: 89
  • Awareness: 85
  • Pace: 89
t-7. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): 88
  • Experience: 83
  • Racecraft: 89
  • Awareness: 85
  • Pace: 89
9. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 87
  • Experience: 72
  • Racecraft: 89
  • Awareness: 89
  • Pace: 87
10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin): 85
  • Experience: 91
  • Racecraft: 87
  • Awareness: 92
  • Pace: 83
11. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri): 84
  • Experience: 62
  • Racecraft: 90
  • Awareness: 79
  • Pace: 94
t-12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 83
  • Experience: 63
  • Racecraft: 90
  • Awareness: 76
  • Pace: 82
t-12. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren): 83
  • Experience: 82
  • Racecraft: 88
  • Awareness: 93
  • Pace: 80
14. Alex Albon (Williams): 82
  • Experience: 59
  • Racecraft: 90
  • Awareness: 76
  • Pace: 81
15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): 81
  • Experience: 68
  • Racecraft: 82
  • Awareness: 84
  • Pace: 82
16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 80
  • Experience: 65
  • Racecraft: 89
  • Awareness: 76
  • Pace: 77
17. Yuki Tsuonda (AlphaTauri): 78
  • Experience: 55
  • Racecraft: 76
  • Awareness: 74
  • Pace: 83
18. Mick Schumacher (Haas): 77
  • Experience: 56
  • Racecraft: 79
  • Awareness: 80
  • Pace: 79
t-19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): 70
  • Experience: 47
  • Racecraft: 80
  • Awareness: 73
  • Pace: 67
t-19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams): 70
  • Experience: 60
  • Racecraft: 80
  • Awareness: 76
  • Pace: 66
