EA Sports F1 22 Driver Ratings Revealed

From Verstappen and Hamilton to Checo, Leclerc, and Danny Ric, check out how each Formula 1 driver is rated in EA Sports’ F1 22 video game ahead of its July 1 release worldwide.

The best auto racing drivers in the world are setting out for Silverstone for another running of the British Grand Prix this weekend, but there’s a special kind of fun to be had this week in Formula 1 that only promises to combust fuel and burn rubber of the virtual variety: On July 1, EA Sports and Codemasters’ F1 22 video game releases worldwide.

The gang’s all here, from 2021 world champion Max Verstappen to seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton and world-class F1 stalwarts like Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso — the four of whom grace the special “Champions Edition” cover of the game.

But let’s ask the most important question: Which Formula 1 driver has the highest rating in F1 22? You have questions, Boardroom has answers.

EA Sports F1 22: Drivers’ Overall Ratings

t-1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 94

Experience : 93

: 93 Racecraft : 96

: 96 Awareness : 92

: 92 Pace: 93

Experience : 72

: 72 Racecraft : 98

: 98 Awareness : 79

: 79 Pace: 97

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 92

Experience : 65

: 65 Racecraft : 94

: 94 Awareness : 91

: 91 Pace: 95

t-4. George Russell (Mercedes): 90

Experience : 64

: 64 Racecraft : 90

: 90 Awareness : 86

: 86 Pace: 93

t-4. Lando Norris (McLaren): 90

Experience : 64

: 64 Racecraft : 94

: 94 Awareness : 82

: 82 Pace: 92

6. Fernando Alonso (Alpine): 89

Experience : 98

: 98 Racecraft : 88

: 88 Awareness : 78

: 78 Pace: 89

t-7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 88

Experience : 83

: 83 Racecraft : 89

: 89 Awareness : 85

: 85 Pace: 89

t-7. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): 88

Experience : 83

: 83 Racecraft : 89

: 89 Awareness : 85

: 85 Pace: 89

9. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 87

Experience : 72

: 72 Racecraft : 89

: 89 Awareness : 89

: 89 Pace: 87

10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin): 85

Experience : 91

: 91 Racecraft : 87

: 87 Awareness : 92

: 92 Pace: 83

11. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri): 84

Experience : 62

: 62 Racecraft : 90

: 90 Awareness : 79

: 79 Pace: 94

t-12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 83

Experience : 63

: 63 Racecraft : 90

: 90 Awareness : 76

: 76 Pace: 82

t-12. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren): 83

Experience : 82

: 82 Racecraft : 88

: 88 Awareness : 93

: 93 Pace: 80

14. Alex Albon (Williams): 82

Experience : 59

: 59 Racecraft : 90

: 90 Awareness : 76

: 76 Pace: 81

15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): 81

Experience : 68

: 68 Racecraft : 82

: 82 Awareness : 84

: 84 Pace: 82

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 80

Experience : 65

: 65 Racecraft : 89

: 89 Awareness : 76

: 76 Pace: 77

17. Yuki Tsuonda (AlphaTauri): 78

Experience : 55

: 55 Racecraft : 76

: 76 Awareness : 74

: 74 Pace: 83

18. Mick Schumacher (Haas): 77

Experience : 56

: 56 Racecraft : 79

: 79 Awareness : 80

: 80 Pace: 79

t-19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): 70

Experience : 47

: 47 Racecraft : 80

: 80 Awareness : 73

: 73 Pace: 67

t-19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams): 70