Loaded Holdinds Inc. will take the McLaren Shadow esports brand to new heights in audience development, new brand partnerships, content strategy, and beyond.

On Wednesday, Formula 1’s iconic McLaren Racing team announced a partnership with global gaming management and advisory Loaded Holdings Inc. As part of the deal, Loaded has committed itself to powering up McLaren’s in-house esports brand, McLaren Shadow, by enhancing its visibility across the gaming landscape — particularly among Gen Z-ers — and seeking out new partners and sponsors.

“We are honored to partner with such an iconic name as McLaren around their Shadow brand, as they share our mission of propelling gaming into the mainstream,” said Alex LiDonni, VP of Business Development and Brand Consulting at Loaded, in a statement marking the occasion. “Our talent, staff, and fans are avid followers of racing, and the McLaren partnership is not only a natural move for both organizations but serves as a cultural milestone that will further bridge the gap between gaming and sports.”

McLaren joins an impressive list of Loaded partners that includes Coca-Cola, Activision, Gillette, Capitol Records, and Samsung.

Loaded will additionally play a prominent role in developing and executing McLaren Shadow’s content strategy, marketing initiatives, and partnerships with creators.

McLaren first entered the world of esports with 2017’s “The World’s Fastest Gamer,” a virtual racing competition that produced the first-ever official simulator driver for a Formula 1 team, Rudy van Buren. Today, McLaren’s real-life F1 drivers, including fan favorite Lando Norris, are active participants on the virtual track themselves.

The 22-year-old Norris, currently No. 7 in the F1 world championship standings and the owner of a podium finish at April’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, has more than 1.3 million Twitch followers on Twitch and is known to engage with fans frequently as a streamer.

Added Lindsey Eckhouse, McLaren Racing’s Director of Licensing, Ecommerce and Esports, on the occasion:

“Working alongside Loaded is another example of McLaren expanding our brand beyond the racing realm and we hope our fans around the world enjoy the activations that come from this partnership. We see the McLaren Shadow brand as an opportunity to further contribute to the impact gaming and sports has on entertainment and we are looking forward to working with the passionate, like-minded folks at Loaded who are not only a powerful influence in the gaming community but serve as a voice for Gen Z and the next generation of young creators.”