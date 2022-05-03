McLaren F1 Team Powers Up With Crypto Exchange OKX

Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, and McLaren will rock OKX branding for the very first time at the 2022 Miami GP.

After a lackluster start to the year, the iconic McLaren Formula 1 team has found a run of form and currently sits fourth in the 2022 Constructor’s Championship standings. And when drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris prepare to take their talents to South Beach this weekend in the first-ever Miami Grand Prix, they’ll do so with a blockchain boost from cryptocurrency exchange OKX.

On Tuesday, McLaren announced OKX as a Primary Partner for both its F1 team and its Shadow eSports Team.

“We are thrilled to announce this primary partnership with OKX ahead of the Miami GP. In a rapidly evolving field, OKX is a long-established crypto brand that brings innovation, analytics and accuracy to accomplish great things,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “The first-ever Miami Grand Prix is the perfect occasion for us to launch this significant partnership, through which we will collaborate with OKX to take our fan experience to all new levels.”

McLaren, which becomes the eighth of 10 active F1 teams with an official sponsor in the blockchain and crypto space, will have its cars, helmets, and team kits all bearing OKX branding for the first time at the Miami GP.

Founded in 2017 and based in the Seychelles, OKX lets users buy, sell, and trade crypto assets, and provides resources for users to educate themselves on how blockchain technology and cryptocurrency markets work. Its list of high-profile sporting partnerships continues to grow, with McLaren joining a Rolodex that includes reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

As of this time, the OKX platform is not available in the United States.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris (left) McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo celebrating a 1-2 finish at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix (Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Added OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique on the occasion:

“The McLaren brand stands for everything that is great about F1. Speed, reliability, and performance are at the core of any top-class crypto trading platform. We innovate on our platform every day, ensuring the highest trade execution speed to our users, requiring ‘pit-like’ team collaboration and instincts.”