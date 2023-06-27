Here’s what you need to know about the latest Beyoncé trademark requests regarding clothing, merchandise, and more.

In March, news dropped that the relationship between Beyoncé’s Ivy Park fashion brand and Adidas would be coming to a close, reportedly due to creative disagreements over the direction of the label. Things aren’t 100% kaput yet — Ivy Park dropped a swim collection just in time for the oncoming dog days of summer — but we now have some possible clues about where Queen Bey may be taking her merch-related talents next.

As noted by attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property, Beyoncé-linked BGK Trademark Holdings LLC submitted eight applications to the US Patent and Trademark Applications, all dated June 22, for one single word: Echoville.

We have no material proof that this is the basis for a new consumer venture, but the details we do have are quite intriguing

Beyoncé’s Echoville Trademarks

The following bullet points are taken verbatim from BGK Trademark Holdings LLC’s filings with the USPTO.

DESCRIPTION:

“The mark consists of standard characters, without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.”

WHAT IT’S FOR:

“Stuffed and plush toys; Collectible toys; Toy action figures and toy action figure accessories; Playing cards; Action Figures; Board games; Water toys; Radio-controlled toy vehicles and drone toys; Party games; Trading cards for games”

“Glasses; sunglasses; cases for sunglasses; cases for mobile phones”

“Clocks; Watches; Jewelry; Keychains; Lapel pins and ornamental pin”

“Photographs; Stationery; Stickers; Posters; Event programs; Notepads; Blank journals; Collectible trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Comic books; Pen and pencil cases”

“Bags, namely, tote bags, beach bags, handbags, diaper bags, baby carriers worn on the body, pouch baby carriers, luggage; small leather goods, namely, leather cases, leather bags and wallets, leather purses, leather billfolds, leather key chains, leather key”

“Household and kitchen containers; lunch boxes; wash bags; fitted vanity cases; food storage containers; drinks containers; plastic drinks containers (empty); stainless steel drinks containers (empty); sports bottles (empty); hydration packs comprising a fluid reservoir and a delivery tube”

“Bedding, namely, bed spreads, bed sheets, bed throws, bed linen, bed blankets; linens, namely, table linens, kitchen linens, household linens, bath linens; towels; textile wall hangings; blankets, namely, blanket throws, children’s blankets, lap blankets, fleece blankets, blankets for household pets, blankets for outdoor use; comforters; pillow cases; duvets”

“Clothing; Headwear; Footwear”

To repeat our caveat, Boardroom is not reporting that a Beyoncé entrepreneurial Renaissance in the form of a brand called Echoville is coming to retail shelves near you either now or at any point in the future — that would require a level of context we don’t currently have. However, these details presented together makes for an intriguing opportunity to read between the lines and make some educated guesses about what the pop superstar’s next business moves might be.

Stay tuned.