Ticket Price Wars: Lionel Messi vs. Taylor Swift vs. Beyoncé

Find out how much it costs just to get in the door to see Lionel Messi live in his Inter Miami debut — and how it stacks up to T-Swift’s Eras Tour and Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour.

On June 6, a fan bought a ticket for the July 21 Leagues Cup soccer match between MLS club Inter Miami and Liga MX’s Cruz Azul on secondary market platform TickPick for $29. On June 7, the eye-popping news dropped that Lionel Messi — either the 1a or 1b on the definitive list of most popular athletes on earth — would depart Paris Saint-Germain to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF.

The move promises to be historically massive as it relates to the action on the field at DRV PNK Stadium, but even before the reigning World Cup champion makes his proper debut on the field, he’s already doing GOAT-tier numbers at the box office.

On June 21, two weeks after Messi’s Inter Miami transfer was confirmed, TickPick’s most affordable ticket for the Argentinian icon’s scheduled MLS debut on July 21 was $1,371. If you’re into quick maths, that’s a 4,627.6% increase.

That got us thinking — how does Lucky Leo’s ability to demand massive rates even for a nosebleed seat compare to two of this summer’s other biggest seat-fillers? Our minds quickly turned to Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour is packing stadiums across the country and reducing fans of all ages to glorious tears, and Beyoncé, whose globe-trotting Renaissance Tour is nothing short of a work of art.

You may be surprised about the particular way Lionel Messi Inter Miami tickets for July 21’s big MLS debut stack up.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Tickets vs. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s Tours

All ticket price data via TickPick as of approximately 12 p.m. ET on June 21, 2023.