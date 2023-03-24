The iconic artist and the Three Stripes are reportedly ending their partnership due to creative differences.

After a five-year partnership, Beyoncé and Adidas are calling it quits, as noted exclusively Thursday by the The Hollywood reporter. Sources told the outlet that creative differences between the two sides are what caused the split.

Beyoncé and Adidas originally struck a deal for her Ivy Park clothing line to return on Adidas’ racks in 2018. Since then a wide variety of apparel and footwear has been released. But this is not the first time the Ivy Park brand has been a free agent. Ivy Park was originally a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop but after 2016 after allegations of sexually harassment, bullying and racial abuse arose. Beyoncé gained full ownership of Ivy Park when the brand left Topshop.

It is unclear what Beyoncé intends to do with Ivy Park next. If we’re playing out hypotheticals, Queen Bey would certainly garner some interest regarding taking the fashion line to Adidas’ main competitor, Nike, which currently or previously has deals in place with Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, and J Balvin over the last several years. Each of the artists was able to release exclusive merchandise and signature footwear colorways with the Swoosh, but there is the additional possibility that the artist would elect to operate Ivy Park independently.

Looking ahead, Beyoncé is set to return on stage for her Renaissance World Tour this Summer. The tour will kick off in Stockholm in May and will be overseas until July 12, when she will perform in Philadelphia. Her last stop on tour will be in New Orleans, LA. The tour marks the first time Beyoncé has hit the road since 2016.