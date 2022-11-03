Eagles vs. Texans Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 9

Kick off Week 9 on Thursday Night Football with the latest Texans vs. Eagles props and curated parlays from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
As the Phillies and Astros duke it out in the World Series, the Philadelphia-Houston beef shifts to the gridiron for Thursday Night Football as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Davis Mills and the Houston Texans. The high-flying Eagles remain the NFL‘s lone undefeated team at 7-0 after trouncing Pittsburgh on Sunday, while the Texans languish at 1-5-1 and are the league’s only team without a win at home.
Do the Texans have a trick up their sleeves to try and pull a monumental upset, or will the Eagles continue to roll at the midway point of the season? Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Texans vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Texans Odds: NFL Week 9
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 3 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -14 (-105) / Houston Texans +14 (-115)
- Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-820) / Houston Texans (+570)
- Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-105) / UNDER 45.5 (-115)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Jalen Hurts: +550
- Miles Sanders: +650
- AJ Brown: +650
- Dameon Pierce: +900
- DeVonta Smith: +950
- Dallas Goedert: +1000
- Brandin Cooks: +1700
- Phillip Dorsett: +1700
- Philadelphia defense: +1800
- Kenneth Gainwell: +2000
- Boston Scott: +2300
- Brevin Jordan: +2300
Anytime TD Scorer
- Jalen Hurts: -120
- Miles Sanders: +100
- AJ Brown: +110
- Dameon Pierce: +140
- DeVonta Smith: +165
- Dallas Goedert: +190
- Brandin Cooks: +270
- Phillip Dorsett: +270
- Philadelphia defense: +410
- Kenneth Gainwell: +420
To Score 2+ TDs
- Jalen Hurts: +500
- Miles Sanders: +650
- A.J. Brown: +650
- Dameon Pierce: +950
- DeVonta Smith: +1300
- Dallas Goedert: +1300
- Brandin Cooks: +2400
- Phillip Dorsett: +2400
- Kenneth Gainwell: +2600
Top Texans-Eagles Over/Unders
- Jalen Hurts passing yards: 233.5
- Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-111), Under 1.5 (-115)
- Jalen Hurts pass completions: Over 19.5 (-102), Under 19.5 (-130)
- Davis Mills passing yards: 217.5
- Davis Mills passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+215), Under 1.5 (-290)
- Davis Mills pass completions: Over 22.5 (-122), Under 22.5 (-108)
- Miles Sanders rushing yards: 79.5
- Dameon Pierce rushing yards: 64.5
- Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 41.5
- A.J. Brown receiving yards: 69.5
- DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 51.5
- Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 46.5
- Dameon Pierce receiving yards: 18.5
- Miles Sanders receiving yards: 8.5
Top Week 9 Eagles-Texans Game Props
- Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ TDs AND Philadelphia win: -125
- A.J. Brown to have 6+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +152
- Dallas Goedert to have 6+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +255
- Davis Mills to throw 2+ TDs AND Houston win: +1000
- Davis Mills to complete 25+ passes AND Houston win: +1100
- Dameon Pierce to have 25+ yards receiving AND Houston win: +1200
