Eagles vs. Texans Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 9

Kick off Week 9 on Thursday Night Football

As the Phillies and Astros duke it out in the World Series, the Philadelphia-Houston beef shifts to the gridiron for Thursday Night Football as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Davis Mills and the Houston Texans. The high-flying Eagles remain the NFL‘s lone undefeated team at 7-0 after trouncing Pittsburgh on Sunday, while the Texans languish at 1-5-1 and are the league’s only team without a win at home.

Do the Texans have a trick up their sleeves to try and pull a monumental upset, or will the Eagles continue to roll at the midway point of the season? Heading into this interconference showdown, let's check out all the latest Texans vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays.

Eagles vs. Texans Odds: NFL Week 9

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 3 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Philadelphia Eagles -14 (-105) / Houston Texans +14 (-115)

: Philadelphia Eagles -14 (-105) / Houston Texans +14 (-115) Moneyline : Philadelphia Eagles (-820) / Houston Texans (+570)

: Philadelphia Eagles (-820) / Houston Texans (+570) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-105) / UNDER 45.5 (-115)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Jalen Hurts: +550

+550 Miles Sanders: +650

+650 AJ Brown: +650

+650 Dameon Pierce: +900

+900 DeVonta Smith: +950

+950 Dallas Goedert: +1000

+1000 Brandin Cooks: +1700

+1700 Phillip Dorsett: +1700

+1700 Philadelphia defense: +1800

+1800 Kenneth Gainwell: +2000

+2000 Boston Scott: +2300

+2300 Brevin Jordan: +2300

Anytime TD Scorer

Jalen Hurts: -120

-120 Miles Sanders: +100

+100 AJ Brown: +110

+110 Dameon Pierce: +140

+140 DeVonta Smith: +165

+165 Dallas Goedert: +190

+190 Brandin Cooks: +270

+270 Phillip Dorsett: +270

+270 Philadelphia defense: +410

+410 Kenneth Gainwell: +420

To Score 2+ TDs

Jalen Hurts: +500

+500 Miles Sanders: +650

+650 A.J. Brown: +650

+650 Dameon Pierce: +950

+950 DeVonta Smith: +1300

+1300 Dallas Goedert: +1300

+1300 Brandin Cooks: +2400

+2400 Phillip Dorsett: +2400

+2400 Kenneth Gainwell: +2600

Top Texans-Eagles Over/Unders

Jalen Hurts passing yards: 233.5

233.5 Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-111), Under 1.5 (-115)

Over 1.5 (-111), Under 1.5 (-115) Jalen Hurts pass completions: Over 19.5 (-102), Under 19.5 (-130)

Over 19.5 (-102), Under 19.5 (-130) Davis Mills passing yards: 217.5

217.5 Davis Mills passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+215), Under 1.5 (-290)

Over 1.5 (+215), Under 1.5 (-290) Davis Mills pass completions: Over 22.5 (-122), Under 22.5 (-108)

Over 22.5 (-122), Under 22.5 (-108) Miles Sanders rushing yards: 79.5

79.5 Dameon Pierce rushing yards: 64.5

64.5 Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 41.5

41.5 A.J. Brown receiving yards: 69.5

69.5 DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 51.5

51.5 Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 46.5

46.5 Dameon Pierce receiving yards: 18.5

18.5 Miles Sanders receiving yards: 8.5

Top Week 9 Eagles-Texans Game Props

Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ TDs AND Philadelphia win: -125

-125 A.J. Brown to have 6+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +152

+152 Dallas Goedert to have 6+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +255

+255 Davis Mills to throw 2+ TDs AND Houston win: +1000

+1000 Davis Mills to complete 25+ passes AND Houston win: +1100

+1100 Dameon Pierce to have 25+ yards receiving AND Houston win: +1200

