DK Metcalf Madden 23 Rating Overview

Boardroom dives into the virtual details of the most exciting skill players in the game, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, ahead of the Aug. 19 release of Madden 23.

Up ahead on Aug. 19 is the release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23. But even before the big day, NFL players’ Madden ratings are already getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf may not have the double-nines this year, but he’s making NFL teams reexamine what makes a prototypical pass-catcher. Traditionally, the best possession guys tower in stature and boast standout aerial capabilities to match. At the elite level, these mega-targets are the kind a quarterback dreams of lobbing toward in the endzone with total conviction that their guy will come down with six points by any means necessary.

Meanwhile, there’s the speedster receiver who is often smaller in size, but has the ability to rip the top off the defense with Olympic-level pace. Their shifty moves and intricate footwork enable them to dance off the line of scrimmage. Seconds later, they’re snatching 50-yard bombs, making over-the-shoulder catches look routine, and dashing down the sideline for paydirt.

But what happens when the prototypical possession pass-catcher inhibits blazing speedster characteristics? You get DK.

Metcalf heads into Madden 23 with an initial overall rating of 89, knocking him out of the top 10 of this year’s highly competitive wide receiver pecking order. He comes in just one overall point below the 90-rated Tyler Lockett and Jamal Adams, making him No. 3 among Seahawks at the launch of the game.

Perhaps that’s due to the overall lackluster performance of the Seahawks, who failed to make the NFL Playoffs in 2021 and traded franchise QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Nonetheless, after signing a brand-new contract extension with the organization to the tune of three years and $72 million, he’ll have his chances to help turn the team around — and perhaps his awareness and route-running ratings in Madden while he’s at it.

So, with such a rare combination of speed and power, how does he compare to the top WRs in the league man-for-man? Check out Boardroom’s DK Metcalf Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

DK Metcalf Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

OVERALL: 89

GENERAL: 91 Speed : 95

: 95 Acceleration : 94

: 94 Strength : 79

: 79 Agility : 84

: 84 Awareness : 84

: 84 Jumping : 97

: 97 Injury : 94

: 94 Stamina : 88

: 88 Toughness: 96 RECEIVING: 88 Catch in Traffic : 89

: 89 Short Route Running : 84

: 84 Medium Route Running: 82

82 Deep Route Running: 84

84 Spectacular Catch: 97

97 Catching: 92

92 Release: 88

88 Break Tackle: 87

87 Ball Carrier Vision: 86

DK Metcalf Madden Rating History

Madden 22: 89

89 Madden 21: 79

79 Madden 20: 76

