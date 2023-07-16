The ever-prolific Nuk keeps rolling with brand-new home — check out the details behind the Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins contract.
DeAndre Hopkins has done quite a bit in his football career. He was a state champion at Daniel High School back home in South Carolina. During his college years at Clemson just down the road, he earned First Team All-SEC honors and helped lay the groundwork for what would become a championship tradition just a couple of short years later under Dabo Swinney. A first-round pick n the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, “Nuk” has made five Pro Bowls as of this writing on the way to becoming not-so-sneakily one of football’s top all-time earners at the wide receiver position.
He found himself at a crossroads following the 2022 season, however, when the Arizona Cardinals said thanks-but-no-thanks just before the player’s two-year contract extension was set to begin. That meant a return to free agency earlier than expected.
Enter the Titans, who swooped picked the dog days of summer 2023 to ink the impressive playmaker to a two-year deal worth $26 million.
Let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins contract.
DeAndre Hopkins Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 2
Total value: $26,000,000
Average annual value: $13,000,000
Free agency: 2025
Click here for the full details of Hopkins’ previous contract with the Cardinals.
As ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports, the Hopkins deal includes a $12 million base salary number for 2023 that can reach up to $15 million with additional bonuses and incentives.
DeAndre Hopkins’ Career Earnings
Salary data via Spotrac.
TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $111,577,890
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $136,577,890
Through the 2022 season, Hopkins’ career earnings ranked him:
- No. 22 among all active NFL players
- No. 1 among active wide receivers
- No. 5 among wide receivers all time behind only Larry Fitzgerald, Julio Jones, AJ Green, and Calvin Johnson
Read More:
Every NFL Player Suspended for Gambling Violations Since 2022
A look at every NFL player who’s been suspended for gambling, starting with wide receiver Calvin Ridley in March 2022….
Biggest NFL Contracts of the 2023 Offseason
From record-breaking extensions to major splashes in free agency, check out the most expensive contracts players are signing ahead of the 2023 NFL season. If you thought the money was flowing ahead of the…