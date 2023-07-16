About Boardroom

Deals & Investments July 16, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

DeAndre Hopkins Contract & Salary Breakdown

Michael Chow/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Last Updated: July 17, 2023
The ever-prolific Nuk keeps rolling with brand-new home — check out the details behind the Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins contract.

DeAndre Hopkins has done quite a bit in his football career. He was a state champion at Daniel High School back home in South Carolina. During his college years at Clemson just down the road, he earned First Team All-SEC honors and helped lay the groundwork for what would become a championship tradition just a couple of short years later under Dabo Swinney. A first-round pick n the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, “Nuk” has made five Pro Bowls as of this writing on the way to becoming not-so-sneakily one of football’s top all-time earners at the wide receiver position.

He found himself at a crossroads following the 2022 season, however, when the Arizona Cardinals said thanks-but-no-thanks just before the player’s two-year contract extension was set to begin. That meant a return to free agency earlier than expected.

Enter the Titans, who swooped picked the dog days of summer 2023 to ink the impressive playmaker to a two-year deal worth $26 million.

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins contract.

Who’s Got the Biggest Bag of the NFL Offseason?
Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of all the money changing hands ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Check it out!

DeAndre Hopkins Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 2
Total value: $26,000,000
Average annual value: $13,000,000
Free agency: 2025

Click here for the full details of Hopkins’ previous contract with the Cardinals.

As ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports, the Hopkins deal includes a $12 million base salary number for 2023 that can reach up to $15 million with additional bonuses and incentives.

DeAndre Hopkins’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON$111,577,890

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $136,577,890

Through the 2022 season, Hopkins’ career earnings ranked him:

  • No. 22 among all active NFL players
  • No. 1 among active wide receivers
  • No. 5 among wide receivers all time behind only Larry Fitzgerald, Julio Jones, AJ Green, and Calvin Johnson

