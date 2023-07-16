The ever-prolific Nuk keeps rolling with brand-new home — check out the details behind the Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins contract.

DeAndre Hopkins has done quite a bit in his football career. He was a state champion at Daniel High School back home in South Carolina. During his college years at Clemson just down the road, he earned First Team All-SEC honors and helped lay the groundwork for what would become a championship tradition just a couple of short years later under Dabo Swinney. A first-round pick n the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, “Nuk” has made five Pro Bowls as of this writing on the way to becoming not-so-sneakily one of football’s top all-time earners at the wide receiver position.

He found himself at a crossroads following the 2022 season, however, when the Arizona Cardinals said thanks-but-no-thanks just before the player’s two-year contract extension was set to begin. That meant a return to free agency earlier than expected.

Enter the Titans, who swooped picked the dog days of summer 2023 to ink the impressive playmaker to a two-year deal worth $26 million.

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins contract.

DeAndre Hopkins Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 2

Total value: $26,000,000

Average annual value: $13,000,000

Free agency: 2025

Click here for the full details of Hopkins’ previous contract with the Cardinals.

As ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports, the Hopkins deal includes a $12 million base salary number for 2023 that can reach up to $15 million with additional bonuses and incentives.

DeAndre Hopkins’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $111,577,890

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $136,577,890

Through the 2022 season, Hopkins’ career earnings ranked him: