McGregor Forever, a four-part docuseries produced by the Tom Brady co-founded Religion of Sports covering Mystic Mac’s 2021 campaign in the UFC, arrives May 17 from director Gotham Chopra.

Conor McGregor — the world’s most popular MMA fighter and one of combat sports’ enduringly colorful and controversial figures — is getting a four-part documentary series on Netflix produced by Religion of Sports, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

Titled McGregor Forever, all four hour-long episodes will premiere on May 17 directed by Gotham Chopra, who founded RoS in 2017 with Tom Brady and Michael Strahan. The series follows McGregor through the two occasions in which he fought in 2021, culminating in his second fight that year against Dustin Poirier in which he gruesomely broke his tibia, as well as what’s driving him to seek out a long-awaited comeback to the octagon this year.

“Conor is unlike anyone I’ve ever collaborated with. As one of his trainers described him, he’s an entirely unreasonable man,” Chopra said. “And for that reason, he’s impossible not to watch and be fascinated by. Don’t look away, because I guarantee you, you will definitely miss something inexplicably wild.”

The first UFC fighter to hold championships in two different weight classes at the same time, McGregor’s swaggering attitude and unapologetic style have made the 34-year-old the most popular fighter in MMA, one of the biggest overall draws in the history of combat sports, and a successful entrepreneur as the founder of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

The Notorious’ debut pro boxing match in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather was the No. 2 most-bought pay-per-view in combat sports history, while his 2018 bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 was the most-bought PPV in the sport’s history.

Gotham Chopra will also executive produce McGregor Forever alongside Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Matt Goldberg, director and actor Peter Berg, and McGregor’s manager at Paradigm Sports, Audie Attar.

All four episodes of McGregor Forever premiere on May 17 exclusively on Netflix.