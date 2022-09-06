Conor McGregor is Tiger.Trade’s Newest Ambassador

The MMA legend will help the Swiss trading platform drive awareness as the company moves into new markets.

Conor McGregor is dipping his toes into fintech. The MMA star has inked an ambassadorship deal with Swiss trading platform Tiger.Trade, the company announced on Tuesday.

Tiger.Trade’s platform lets users manage stocks, futures, options, and more on global exchanges and run market analyses. Launched in 2015, the company serves the crypto market, working with exchanges such as FTX, Binance, and BitMEX. Tiger. Trade hopes to break into new international markets, so a partnership with the popular Irish MMA legend is a perfect fit.

“I’m always looking for partners and collaborators who represent the cutting-edge technology, the latest and greatest in what they do. When it comes to global finance, you need a winner’s mindset and Tiger.Trade has just that,” McGregor said in a statement. “It’s about rising to a challenge. They are real tigers, and I’m thrilled to work with them.”

Tiger.Trade’s desktop platform is Windows-based, with a macOS version due out by the end of the year. The company also has a copy-trading app compatible with iOS and Android devices, granting access to blockchain-verified trading statistics. Tiger.Trade’s products are geared toward professional traders looking to tap into more robust market analyses and retail-level traders looking to learn from experienced professionals on the market. The company reports that more than 175,000 professional traders use its products.

McGregor added that trading is more accessible now than ever, so he’s keen on working with a leading trading platform. As Tiger.Trade onboards more traders at all levels, the company hopes McGregor’s reach can drive awareness about its offerings.

“Conor McGregor is exactly the person we want in our corner,” Tiger.Trade founder Viktor Mangazeev said in a release. “Trading, particularly on bear markets, as the global economy experiences shock waves and bouts of extreme volatility, requires dedication, passion, and courage – all the qualities of this international MMA icon.”