The company involved in everything from Discovery’s Shark Week to CNN’s United Shades of America is joining forces with Tom Brady, Gotham Chopra, and Michael Strahan’s RoS.

Religion of Sports, the sports media company founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Gotham Chopra, signed an exclusive, multi-year production deal with Main Event Media, RoS announced Wednesday.

Emmy Award-winning producer Jimmy Fox founded Main Event Media, which will serve as Religion of Sports’ pop culture arm under its broader umbrella. Main Event’s titles include CNN’s Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, Netflix’s Dated & Related, Nickelodeon competition series Top Elf, and multiple specials for Discovery’s iconic “Shark Week.”

Fox had been at All3Media for nine years and still has several ongoing projects at the company. He will continue to serve as Main Event Media’s President under RoS.

“After sitting with Gotham and hearing his vision for the growth of Religion of Sports as a home for creators across all genres of storytelling, I was extremely inspired and saw clearly how Main Event could complement an already flourishing operation,” Fox said on the occasion. “Also, I was told they have an NBA Jam arcade machine in the office, which really sweetened the deal.”

Religion of Sports is best known for the 2021 ESPN 10-part documentary series on Brady, Man in the Arena, the Emmy-award winning Tom vs. Time, the Stephen Curry documentary Stephen vs. The Game, and Shut Up and Dribble, the three-part docuseries with LeBron James from 2018. Main Event Media execs Emily Bon and Stephanie Valentin will join RoS as Vice Presidents of Development.



“Part of our mission at Religion of Sports as we grow has been to be a platform for prolific creators to strut their stuff,” Chopra said. “I couldn’t be more excited for Jimmy and his talented team at Main Event Media to join the RoS family, even though his Warriors beat my Celtics in last season’s NBA Finals.”

