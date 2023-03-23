420 Meets 305: Rick Ross’ New Cannabis Strain is 100% Miami

Ricky Rozay’s Collins Ave strain is set to release in the summer of 2023 in partnership with cannabis brand High Tolerance alongside two other flower products.

William Leonard Roberts II always had an eye for business. He’s better known to the public as Rick Ross, and he just announced a very special expansion of his business portfolio by launching his own weed strain called “Collins Ave” — his old neighborhood in Miami, Florida — as part of a new collaboration with cannabis brand High Tolerance.

“High Tolerance is the best flower for all the ones who like to blow that good gas,” Ross exclusively told TMZ. “This is the best flower in the world … this is why I decided to team up with High Tolerance. They have the best flower on the streets.”

Ross first entered the cannabis industry with his brand Hemp Hop Smokables with a line including CBD smokable products, Delta 8, and Hemp Wraps. Now, the MC and hip-hop mogul is ready to take an extra step with Collins Ave. This new line includes three specifically curated strains featuring flavor profiles inspired by Ross’ identity. In addition to Collins Ave, the strains include “Pink Rozay” and “Lemon Pepper.”

Call it “420 meets 305.”

“Collins Ave” cannabis flower

These strains coincide with Ross’ connection to his chosen home of Miami and feature designs inspired by each flavor. He had previously sold Collins Ave Indica and Pink Rozay Hybrid flower offering through cannabis dispensary and lifestyle brand Cookies, while the Lemonnade dispensary chain sold the Lemon Pepper Sativa strain.

“I truly believe in the health benefits of Hemp derived products,” Ross said in a statement. “Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of hemp cannabinoids.”

Now, that momentum reaches another level.

“Pink Rozay” cannabis flower

Ricky Rozay has been open about his health issues regarding seizures and how cannabis benefited his healing process. In previously introducing his Hemp Hop Hemp Wraps, he realized switching out tobacco wraps for hemp papers reduced his seizures.

The 47-year-old aims to make waves throughout the cannabis industry and continue partnerships to elevate his brand. The new launch is set for June 1, 2023, and will open connoisseurs up to a new range of products in which to indulge in a new strain ready to take over the market just like the artist’s tracks take over the charts.