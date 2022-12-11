The 16 Best Holiday Gifts for Cannabis Lovers in 2022

From flower to grinders to trays, below are some of the best presents you could give your weed-loving friends this holiday season.

It’s the holiday season, and that means it’s time to buy stocking stuffers and boxed gifts for the stoners in your life. From roach clips and joint holders to electronic dab rigs and CBD lube, there are plenty of options for showing the cannabis enthusiasts in your life how much you love (and accept) them.

Here are 16 of the best cannabis gifts for weed lovers during Holiday Season 2022.

An 8th (or ounce) of flower

Let’s just get this out of the way right now: The best thing you can buy a weed smoker is an 8th of weed. It’s typically the most expensive part of the cannabis budget, so it’s always very much appreciated. There are plenty of brands, dispensaries, and ways to deliver cannabis on Weedmaps. If you’re in California, Fig Farms and Alien Labs are great brands.

If you REALLY love your friends, you’ll get them an ounce, but hey, don’t let me spend your money.

Price: Varies

A gram of hash rosin

If your friends aren’t flower folks, then get the people you love a gram of hash. It’s simple: Just walk into the store, ask for the terpiest oil on deck, and double-check to make sure that the company has a good reputation. Solventless hash rosin is considered the top type of concentrate. It’s worth the price. If you’re in California, 710 Labs and Hash and Flowers make great concentrates.

Price: Varies

Santa Cruz Shredder joint tube

All of us smokers roll joints before we leave the house, but few of us ever have a proper smell-proof holder for them. In addition to their world-famous grinders, Santa Cruz Shredder also makes simple joint tubes. Buy your friends a couple of them and they’ll be elated by the thought.

Price: $3.95

The Metaphysical Cannabis Oracle Deck tarot cards

If you’ve got a stoner in your life that loves tarot cards, then boy do I have a gift suggestion for you. The Metaphysical Cannabis Oracle Deck is a deck of cannabis-inspired tarot cards aimed at helping people open their third eye through herbal healing.

Price: $24.99

The PowerHitter

The PowerHitter is a fun party toy that weed-smoking fans will absolutely love. You light a joint (or blunt), put it inside the mouthpiece, then puff mounds of smoke out of it until the joint ends. It’s an excellent contact-free method of sharing smoke, and it always gets a good laugh out of people.

Price: $25

Mister Green brass joint holder

In addition to clothing, Mister Green makes high-end cannabis accessories. If you want to really up the style of the joint holder, this brass Mister Green joint holder is pretty gorgeous.

Price: $34.99

Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD

This year, give your lover (because gifting your friend a lube would be a wild gesture) something thoughtful and fun. Foria makes some of the best cannabis sex products on the market. Their Awaken intimacy oil is designed for solo use for females or with a partner.

Price: $48

DynaVap portable herb vaporizer

DynaVaps are portable dry herb vaporizers that essentially work like vape chillums. They make for a great Step 1 for people who want to consume cannabis flower without combusting it.

Price: $49

Puffco Hot Knife dab tool

The most annoying thing when dabbing is your oil not coming all the way off your dabber/poker/etc. or getting stuck to the side of your atomizer. The Puffco Hot Knife solves that problem. Essentially, you scoop up the extract, then the knife heats the tip so that you can drop your dabs right in the middle of your banger/atomizer/etc. It comes in a variety of colors and makes an excellent gift for holiday celebrations.

Price: $49.99

Ganja Wands joint clip

For the spiritual stoner in your life, Ganja Wands are crystal joint clips that let you smoke without getting your fingers stinky. They’re a well-made, unique, and thoughtful gift for the holidays. You can even get custom ones made!

Price: $50

Cronja rolling tray

Everyone needs a portable rolling tray, so why not give a friend one with some flair? That Cronja leather tray is smooth, the corners curl up so you can roll in motion without wasting flower, and it can fit into any bag or back pocket, no problem. Cronja also sells flower in California.

Price: $50

Flower Mill herb grinder

Off top the best gift you can always get a cannabis consumer is a top-notch herb grinder. The Flower Mill is one of the best grinders ever. It essentially grates your flower instead of twisting it to smithereens. It just feels really great and will last the user a lifetime.

Price: $74.99

Alien Labs smell-proof travel bag

For the people you know that like to keep a lot of clothes and cannabis on them, this smell-proof traveler’s duffle from Alien Labs is perfect.

Price: $120

Zenco Duo tabletop vaporizer

Drinkable vapor is here to class up your cannabis consumption experience. The Zenco Duo devices are tabletop vaporizers that turn your herb, concentrates, and 510-thread vape carts into a glass full of flavorful glasses of terpene air.

Price: $249.99

Ispire Daab electronic dab rig

The Ispire Daab is an electronic dab rig that simplifies the process of getting high off hash. It has a sleek design, works well, and fits into the palm perfectly so you don’t have to worry about dropping it. The Daab comes in a variety of colors, so you can help the dabbers in your life really stunt on other e-rig users.

Price: $249.99

Stundenglass gravity infuser

The Stundenglass gravity infuser is the fanciest gravity bong you’ll ever see in your life. It is compatible with all kinds of smokable herbs and essentially works like a weed hookah. They are great for group smoking sessions and flexing your cannabis device library (and pockets).

Price: $599.95

Read More: