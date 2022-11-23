College Football Rivalry Week Predictions 2022

While the NFL is the undisputed king of Thanksgiving Day and USA vs. England at the World Cup is poised to break Black Friday, this week is always a wickedly fun, festive, and consequential one for college football. The final slate of games before conference championship time is never one to disappoint, and with all the College Football Playoff implications in play — highlighted by Saturday’s all-undefeated Michigan vs. Ohio State clash Saturday in Columbus — you’d better save room for dessert.

With that in mind, let’s attack Thanksgiving weekend with our finest college football rivalry week predictions powered by our friends at FanDuel, including the Mississippi State-Ole Miss Egg Bowl, the Alabama-Auburn Iron Bowl, and USC-Notre Dame.

College Football Thanksgiving Week Predictions 2022

EGG BOWL: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 24)

Are we looking at Lane Kiffin’s last SEC game at the Ole Miss helm? If those Auburn rumors are to be believed — that’s a big if, but far crazier things have happened — we could be looking at a bang-bang offensive outburst against Mike Leach and the Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl.

As FairwayJay writes at TheDuel to kick off our college football rivalry week predictions:

Ole Miss stumbles into this rivalry off a pair of losses to Arkansas and Alabama. The Rebels have lost three of their last four games while grinding through tougher SEC games. The Ole Miss pass defense ranks No. 95 in the country in QB rating for opposing quarterbacks. Now they face the SEC’s leading passer Will Rodgers (3,464 yards, 32 TD passes).

Ole Miss has won the last two Egg Bowls, and coaches Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach meet a third straight time. But there are concerns in this matchup with the Old Miss defense against the Air Raid attack with Miss State QB Will Rodgers spreading the ball around to five Bulldogs receivers with at least 30 receptions and 3 TD receptions or more. The Rebels have allowed at least 28 points in six straight games after not allowing that many points in any of their first five games this season.

Ole Miss does counter with the strongest rushing attack of all Power 5 teams averaging 283 rushing YPG vs FBS opponents. But Mississippi State’s run defense has been pretty solid allowing 154 rushing YPG and holding Georgia to 179 and Alabama to just 29 rushing yards on 27 attempts in a road defeat.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Egg Bowl prediction: Mississippi State 31, Ole Miss 27

Florida vs. Florida State (Nov. 25)

The Gators and Noles aren’t known for playing on Fridays. Perhaps more surprising, however, is the run FSU and Mike Norvell are currently on. That can’t mean great things for the Orange and Blue, who are smarting from last weekend’s away loss at lowly Vanderbilt — their first since 1988.

As FairwayJay writes at TheDuel:

Florida State’s defense is best in the ACC allowing just 293 yards per game, 4.57 yards per play and 18 points per game while sporting the league’s best pass defense. The Gators do have a solid duel-threat strong-armed QB in Anthony Richardson, but he’s completed just 55% of his passes this season and will struggle some against FSU’s dominant defense.

Florida’s defense has allowed 413 YPG vs FBS opponents, and the Gators projected to be out-gained in this contest by at least 140 yards. Florida is +8 in turnover margin this season, but haven’t taken advantage enough.

Florida State defense’s three-and-out rate of 38.1% is 20th nationally. The ‘Noles special teams are one of two teams in the country that is ranked in the top-20 in kickoff return average, punt return average, and punt return defense.

FSU vs. Florida prediction: Florida State 31, Florida 17

IRON BOWL: Auburn vs. Alabama (Nov. 26)

This has been a bit of an odd season in Tuscaloosa. Heading into the campaign, several observers wondered out loud if this was the single most talented team Nick Saban has had at Bama to date. Now, entering the Iron Bowl, the Tide won’t be playing for the SEC title and are on the outside of the Playoff picture looking in. That’s bad news for lackluster Auburn, which enters hostile territory against a team looking to unleash some frustrations.

As FairwayJay writes at TheDuel:

Alabama will get their 10th win of the season against Auburn, but won’t play in the SEC Championship Game due to a 32-31 loss at LSU. In that game earlier this month, the ‘Tide still had 465 yards of offense and out-gained LSU by nearly 100 yards but lost in overtime.

Alabama won’t let up against an inferior Auburn team that now has ‘Cadillac’ Williams as its interim coach. Auburn’s run defense and effort has been better under Williams since he took over this month. But the Tigers still allow nearly 400 yards per game. But against the better SEC teams, Auburn lost all four games and allowed 39 points and 357 passing yards to Mississippi State, and Arkansas rolled up 41 points and 520 yards. Ole Miss and Georgia? Another 500+ yards allowed and 48 and 42 points against Auburn. The Tigers played one of their best games against LSU at home when LSU wasn’t playing well, and Auburn lost 21-17.

Sure the rivalry brings out bigger efforts, but Alabama should stomp Auburn like they did here in 2020 by a count of 42-13. Let’s call it the same.

Alabama vs. Auburn Iron Bowl prediction: Alabama 42, Auburn 13

LSU vs. Texas A&M (Nov. 26)

This year in Baton Rouge has increasingly felt like the best-case scenario for Year One under Brian Kelly. The Bayou Bengals have already clinched the SEC West title, and they can potentially drive a nail into Jimbo Fisher’s coffin with a sufficiently thorough disposal of A&M.

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

LSU has already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game, but this is far from a meaningless game. A win on Saturday and a conference title would all but guarantee the Tigers secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. Don’t expect head coach Brian Kelly to let his foot off the gas in this one.

Texas A&M’s defense in no joke, but it hasn’t faced an offense on LSU’s level since the end of October. The Tigers are averaging 30.2 points on 426.7 yards per game in 2022. They are also converting third downs at a 48.9% rate. That ranks as the third-best mark in the SEC and 12th-best mark in the nation.

LSU is 9-2 straight up in its last 11 games against Texas A&M, so I’ll back the Tigers on the road.

Texas A&M vs. LSU prediction: LSU 35, Texas A&M 20

Notre Dame vs. USC (Nov. 26)

The Trojans are surely still buzzing from a terrific win last weekend in the Battle of Los Angeles. They’ve already clinched a Pac-12 title game appearance, but there’s much more to play for if they keep it going against the Golden Domers — a trip to the College Football Playoff and a possible Heisman Trophy for surging QB Caleb Williams.

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel to cap off our college football rivalry week predictions:

Notre Dame has a chance to play spoiler on Saturday in a season in which things have started to turn around. Wins over Syracuse and Clemson show that this team still rosters a core capable of beating any team. Traveling across the country to face a top-10 squad is about as tough as it gets, though.

USC has all of the momentum on its side heading into this one as a spot in the College Football Playoff is well within reach. The Trojans are led by a Heisman candidate in Williams and also boast a backfield that averages 183.3 rushing yards per game. There’s too much talent for the Fighting Irish to keep up.

The Trojans are 6-0 straight up in their last six home games and I trust them to get the job done here.

USC vs. Notre Dame prediction: USC 35, Notre Dame 31

