Collectable Expansion Plans Include New Offerings & International Reach

Collectable is headed to international markets while bringing comic books, video games, sports art, and trading card games to its platform.

Fractional investment platform Collectable is expanding internationally and adding more investing categories and opportunities, the company announced on Monday.

The collectibles platform will soon let consumers fractionally invest in comic books, graded video games, sports art, and trading card games. This will be the first time Collectable has exclusively offered investment opportunities in these assets on its platform.

This news comes a month after Collectable announced a multi-pronged partnership with eBay — the details of which Boardroom broke down in December.

Collectable is also moving into international territory and offering new collectible assets through a process on its platform called the Bids Wanted in Competition (BWIC). BWIC is a process commonly used in public financial markets, but Collectable is tweaking it to serve collectibles investors better.

Collectable & BWIC

BWIC is a competitive bidding process, but Collectable’s version will feature a proprietary fractional ownership component called Group Bidding. This feature allows investors to bid on assets jointly during auctions and puts them head-to-head with individual bidders for ownership of iconic collectibles.

“Collectable’s mission is to elevate the collectibles asset class through enhanced access, liquidity, and optionality for both buyers and sellers,” Collectable CEO Ezra Levine said in an official news release. “Bids Wanted in Competition is a time-honored financial markets approach to valuing, and ultimately transacting, esoteric assets.”

Collectable will open bids for its inaugural BWIC at the end of this month. The auction will feature highly sought-after collectibles such as a Mickey Mantle 1952 Bowman SGC 10, graded comic books, including Superman #1 and Batman #1, three graded Super Mario Bros video games, a Dragon Ball Z black label set, and an original Cy Young rookie card from 1890-92. Collectable will also select assets from its platform to feature in the auction.

The collectibles platform company plans to host BWIC events every quarter at a minimum. Bidding is open to verified investors and collectors all over the world.

“We’re excited to roll out our proprietary and unique capabilities combining components of traditional collectibles auctions, financial markets, and fractional ownership,” Levine said. “In addition, BWIC should provide an engaging and structured process to increase liquidity and shareholder value for our fractional investors.”

