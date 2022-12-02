Inside Collectable’s New Partnership with eBay

Fractional investing platform creator Collectable and eBay kicked off their partnership with an exhibit of rare collectibles at the SCOPE Art Show during Art Basel this week.

Collectable, the company that developed a fractional investment platform for rare collectibles, is partnering with eBay to further its mission to expand collectibles ownership to everyone.

The pair kicked off their multi-pronged partnership this week with a group of events during Art Basel Miami Beach, including an exhibit of rare collectibles at the SCOPE Art Show running until Dec. 4. Collectable and eBay are jointly displaying iconic collectibles and assets from their vaults, including pieces from Snoop Dogg’s auction inventory, sneakers, trading cards, comics, art, video games, and more. These curated assets are now available for sale via eBay.

Check out Boardroom’s explainer on fractional investing to learn more about how Collectable is shaking up the industry.

Collectable is celebrating its new partnership with eBay by hosting a party at the W in Miami called Culture is Collectable. As part of the deal, the fractional investing platform company has also committed over $5 million worth of graded sports cards to the eBay Vault.

Here are some of the assets and their price tags that Collectable and eBay are displaying at SCOPE:

Collectable and eBay are also working together to curate a high-end collectibles auction that will run in conjunction with The MINT Collective in March 2023. The hobby event co-hosted by IMG and Collectable is making its official return to Las Vegas for year two on March 30, with eBay and Omaha Productions serving as key sponsors.

