IMG and Collectable will bring sports collectibles professionals, hobbyists, and investors under one roof for The MINT Collective 2023 in Las Vegas from March 30 through April 2, with eBay returning as a presenting sponsor for the second edition of the event, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The experience takes place over four days, with All Access MINT tickets now available ($499 for returning customers, $599 for new attendees) including VIP access to a kick-off party, access to workshops, panels, and keynotes, marketplace sneak-peeks, and autograph opportunities, among other perks. Peyton Manning’s Omega Productions joins eBay as a presenting sponsor, and will additionally produce original content for the event as part of a multiyear partnership.

Hobby giants like Beckett, Fanatics Collectibles, GTS, and Panini have also been confirmed as official sponsors of The MINT Collective 2023.

The inaugural 2022 edition of the event featured an all-star cast of panelists and VIPs including Peyton Manning, Ezra Levine of Collectable, Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, Karvin “The Architect” Cheung, former UFC champion Brandon Moreno, DJ Skee, Brittany O’Hagan of Dapper Labs, and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce.

“We actively listen to and collaborate with our community of sports collectors, enthusiasts, and investors, and continuously invest in creating the best experiences for buyers and sellers,” said Brita Turner, General Manager of Collectibles at eBay. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with The MINT Collective this year, and once again connect with enthusiasts through this one-of-a-kind experience.”

Notably, as The MINT Collective returns for a second year, it has extended the experience to four days.

“Coming off the success of last year’s event, we’re proud to partner with IMG to build on the momentum of The MINT Collective and deliver a truly unique, valuable experience for collectors, investors, and consumers that are interested in collectibles more broadly,” said David Leiner, President of Trading Cards at Fanatics Collectibles. “As our number one priority is to support the industry and bring in new collectors to grow the hobby, we’re deeply invested in helping bring experiences to life like The MINT Collective. We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of next year’s event.”

Additional ticket levels, including marketplace-only tickets, will become available in the coming weeks. Visitors will get an expanded marketplace filled with the hobby’s top vendors, dealers, and most sought-after collectibles, as well as daily giveaways from participating partners.

“We created The MINT Collective to bring people from all corners of The Hobby together for a unique experience that offers a fresh perspective and new ideas,” Blake Ulrich, VP of Events at IMG, said on the occasion. “The reaction to our first event has been incredible and we’re excited to have the top names in the hobby on board to help us build on this momentum with engaging new speakers, experiences, and opportunities for 2023.”

Visit themintcollective.com to learn more about ticket packages and event info.

