Aku, Meta, Goblintown, and many more are bringing their flair to Miami to showcase how the digital and art worlds align.

Art festival season is underway in Miami through the weekend, with Web3 and tech companies showing up in major ways.

Boardroom is covering happenings on the ground at Art Basel in Miami this week. Here are some premiere events on our radar coming from Collectable, Aku, Meta, Goblintown, and many more.

V at Scope Beach

Gary Vaynerchuk is taking Veefriends to the beach. His companies — Vayner3 and VaynerX — are hosting a token-gated event called V that will include programming by St. Jude Children’s Hospital, AXE, One37PM, Coinbase, and PepsiCo. The immersive experience is presented by Johnnie Walker and will run from 2 to 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 1.

The WoW Gala

World of Women is hosting its inaugural gala for WoW and Wow Galaxy NFT holders. The WoW Gala serves as a celebration for the project’s community. The evening will also include a special Johnnie Walker Blue Label experience and an awards ceremony. The eb3 project will be live streaming the event through its virtual museum in OnCyber.

DoodlePutt

Doodles is hosting a two-day experience loaded with various events. The installment will be active from 2 to 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 2 and 3.

Aku Lands in Miami

Aku leaders Micah Johnson, Summer Watson ad Roger Dickerman will be speaking on a handful of panels. Aku Lands in Miami is an exclusive meet-up event for Akutar and Aku Chapter holders.

The Gateway

Manna Common and nft now teamed up to host The Gateway, a five-day Web3 metropolis powered by MoonPay. The Gateway’s slate of events includes panel discussions and activations from various Web3 leaders, including Gmoney’s 9dcc, Meta, Christie’s RTFKT, Porsche, and more. The Gateway will be open through Dec. 3.

Culture is Collectable

Collectable and eBay are kicking off a new partnership with an installation at the SCOPE Art Show. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, the pair are jointly displaying iconic collectible items from their vaults, including pieces from Snoop Dogg’s auction inventory, sneakers, trading cards, art, and more.

Meta House

Meta is hosting a two-day activation in partnership with SpringHill that will be filled with art, music, virtual reality, and augmented reality workshops and food. The tech company is taking over Miami’s Soho Pool House and Sacred Space in Wynwood Art District. Doja Cat, GloRilla, Elena Rose, and TOKiMONSTA are all set to perform at Meta House.

Tech Runs Basel

Tech Runs DAO, a token-gated sports-centric social club, is teaming up with the National Basketball Players Association to host Tech Runs Basel at SLAM! Miami on Dec. 3. The day will be filled with interactive art experiences, live music, and a celebrity basketball game led by Miami NBA skills trainers Ronnie Taylor and Stanley Remy.

(f)art Basel: A Reverse Heist

Goblintown is staging a two-day art heist on Dec. 2 and 3 that’ll end in a celebratory party. Participants will have to go on a hunt to find a box truck filled with art. Goblintown will be driving the truck around for two days to hand out prints and hand-painted art pieces. Locations for the truck will be posted on the NFT project’s Twitter feed.

