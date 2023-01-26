Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is now a Creative Arts Agency (CAA) client. Deadline was first to announce the news on Thursday.

Despite not spinning spirals over the last several years, Kaepernick has still kept incredibly busy. The CAA news arrives one day after Kaepernick and ABC News Studios released the trailer for their new Hulu true crime docuseries, Killing County, which focuses on alleged police corruption that surrounded the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez Jr. in Bakersfield, California. The three-episode series premieres on Feb. 3.

Last year, ESPN announced it would be producing a multi-part documentary on Kaepernick alongside Jemele Hill, who will also be a producer on the project. Spike Lee will serve as the documentary’s director.

Making moves in 2023! Let’s get it!🚀 https://t.co/udo7IYxGI8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 26, 2023

In 2021, the NFC champ worked with award-winning director Ava DuVernay to release Colin in Black & White. The limited series’ storyline was about Kaepernick during his high school year. In literature, Kaepernick is a New York Times bestselling author for the children’s picture book he wrote titled, I Color Myself Different.

Kaepernick will still be represented by attorney Ben Meiselas of Geragos & Geragos independent of today’s talent representation deal.

Even after settling a bitter collusion case with the NFL over allegations that owners had blackballed him over his activism and decision to kneel during the pregame national anthem dating back to 2016, Kaepernick still desires to play in the league. He last worked out for a team in May 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Before that date, it had been a full five years since Kaepernick was invited to meet with a team directly.

At age 35, the potential for a future in football has admittedly faded. But today’s CAA news is further proof that his work away from the game is only expanding in scope.

