The AFC North champs are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl, but it’s never too early to look ahead — check out the full list of upcoming Bengals free agents for the 2023 offseason.

The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride, and the AFC North really wasn’t much of a competition in the late stages of the season. The Ravens struggled without Lamar Jackson, who might be out for the postseason. The new-look Raiders fell way short of expectations at 6-11, the same which can be said about Russell Wilson‘s 5-12 Broncos.

Negating those three teams, it really came down to one team figuring it out — the Cincinnati Bengals. They closed out the season winners of eight straight games, finishing as the No. 1 seed with a 12-4 record. All things considered, the Bengals had a ton of work to do after a bad start to the season. Joe Burrow had been sacked 13 times, which was then-tied for the most sacks taken by any QB through two games over the past 20 seasons.

It was a bit weird considering the Bengals added four new offensive linemen — right tackle La’el Collins ($4.6M), right guard Alex Cappa ($6.8M), and center Ted Karras ($5M) — and allocated $29.9 million (14.1% of their total cap) to protect their star quarterback. Also, injuries didn’t help. But they bounced back and revamped their offense, giving Burrow more control to make adjustments. It paid off.

That brings us to what the upcoming NFL offseason looks like for Cincy — and how the team can preserve homegrown talent. Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that Burrow and star WR Tee Higgins are both eligible for extensions after this season. Let’s explore the full rundown of 2023 Cincinnati Bengals free agents.

2023 Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. S Jessie Bates III

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $12,911,000

: 1 year, $12,911,000 2022 salary: $12,911,000

2. SS Vonn Bell

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 3 years, $18,000,000

: 3 years, $18,000,000 2022 salary: $6,100,000

3. CB Eli Apple

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,750,000

: 1 year, $3,750,000 2022 salary: $3,750,000

4. TE Hayden Hurst

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,500,000

: 1 year, $3,500,000 2022 salary: $3,500,000

5. CB Tre Flowers

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,850,000

: 1 year, $1,850,000 2022 salary: $1,850,000

6. RB Samaje Perine

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 2 years, $3,300,000

: 2 years, $3,300,000 2022 salary: $1,400,000

7. QB Brandon Allen

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,500,000

: 1 year, $1,500,000 2022 salary: $1,500,000

8. TE Drew Sample

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $5,506,296

: 4 years, $5,506,296 2022 salary: $1,245,858

9. LS Clark Harris

Age : 38

: 38 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

10. G Max Scharping

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $5,068,088

: 4 years, $5,068,088 2022 salary: $2,540,000

11. FS Michael Thomas

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,170,000

: 1 year, $1,170,000 2022 salary: $1,170,000

12. WR Trent Taylor

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,135,000

: 1 year, $1,135,000 2022 salary: $1,135,000

13. CB Jalen Davis

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

14. CB Fabian Moreau

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

15. LB Germaine Pratt

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $4,083,539

: 4 years, $4,083,539 2022 salary: $2,540,000

16. RB Trayveon Williams

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $850,000

: 1 year, $850,000 2022 salary: $850,000

Restricted free agents

17. LB Joe Bachie

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $480,000

Exclusive restricted free agents

18. LS Cal Adomitis

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 1 year, $705,000

: 1 year, $705,000 2022 salary: $705,000

19. LB Clay Johnston

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $660,000

: 1 year, $660,000 2022 salary: $660,000

20. TE Mitchell Wilcox

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $825,000

: 1 year, $825,000 2022 salary: $825,000

2022 Bengals Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $178,511,264

Dead cap money: $619,060

Total salary cap usage: $179,130,324

Salary cap space: $48,368,119

