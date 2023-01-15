About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries January 15, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents 2023

Jessie Bates III (left) and Eli Apple (right) are both set to be free agents this offseason. Will they return to the Bengals? (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The AFC North champs are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl, but it’s never too early to look ahead — check out the full list of upcoming Bengals free agents for the 2023 offseason.

The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride, and the AFC North really wasn’t much of a competition in the late stages of the season. The Ravens struggled without Lamar Jackson, who might be out for the postseason. The new-look Raiders fell way short of expectations at 6-11, the same which can be said about Russell Wilson‘s 5-12 Broncos.

Negating those three teams, it really came down to one team figuring it out — the Cincinnati Bengals. They closed out the season winners of eight straight games, finishing as the No. 1 seed with a 12-4 record. All things considered, the Bengals had a ton of work to do after a bad start to the season. Joe Burrow had been sacked 13 times, which was then-tied for the most sacks taken by any QB through two games over the past 20 seasons.

It was a bit weird considering the Bengals added four new offensive linemen — right tackle La’el Collins ($4.6M), right guard Alex Cappa ($6.8M), and center Ted Karras ($5M) — and allocated $29.9 million (14.1% of their total cap) to protect their star quarterback. Also, injuries didn’t help. But they bounced back and revamped their offense, giving Burrow more control to make adjustments. It paid off.

That brings us to what the upcoming NFL offseason looks like for Cincy — and how the team can preserve homegrown talent. Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that Burrow and star WR Tee Higgins are both eligible for extensions after this season. Let’s explore the full rundown of 2023 Cincinnati Bengals free agents.

2023 Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. S Jessie Bates III

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $12,911,000
  • 2022 salary: $12,911,000

2. SS Vonn Bell

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $18,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $6,100,000

3. CB Eli Apple

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,750,000
  • 2022 salary: $3,750,000

4. TE Hayden Hurst

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,500,000
  • 2022 salary: $3,500,000

5. CB Tre Flowers

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,850,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,850,000

6. RB Samaje Perine

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $3,300,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,400,000

7. QB Brandon Allen

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,500,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,500,000

8. TE Drew Sample

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $5,506,296
  • 2022 salary: $1,245,858

9. LS Clark Harris

  • Age: 38
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

10. G Max Scharping

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $5,068,088
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

11. FS Michael Thomas

  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,170,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,170,000

12. WR Trent Taylor

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,135,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,135,000

13. CB Jalen Davis

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000 
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000 

14. CB Fabian Moreau

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

15. LB Germaine Pratt

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $4,083,539
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

16. RB Trayveon Williams

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $850,000
  • 2022 salary: $850,000
Restricted free agents

17. LB Joe Bachie

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $480,000

Exclusive restricted free agents

18. LS Cal Adomitis

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $705,000
  • 2022 salary: $705,000

19. LB Clay Johnston

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $660,000
  • 2022 salary: $660,000

20. TE Mitchell Wilcox

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $825,000
  • 2022 salary: $825,000

2022 Bengals Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $178,511,264
Dead cap money: $619,060
Total salary cap usage: $179,130,324
Salary cap space: $48,368,119

Anthony Puccio is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. Puccio has 10 years of experience in journalism and content creation, previously working for SB Nation, The Associated Press, New York Daily News, SNY, and Front Office Sports. In 2016, he received New York University's CCTOP scholarship and earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from St. John's University. He can be spotted a mile away thanks to his plaid suits and thick New York accent. Don't believe us? Check his Twitter @APooch.