Boardroom NIL Report Card: Stanford’s Cameron Brink

Standing at 6-foot-4, Brink’s reach extends well beyond the court. Boardroom breaks down the Stanford star’s NIL portfolio.

For Stanford star Cameron Brink, basketball runs in the family. Sort of.

Brink is the god-sister of Warriors great Stephen Curry, who has made a few trips to Maples Pavilion to sit courtside with his daughter, Riley, and watch Brink play. Below you’ll see his reaction as Brink secured a Cardinal win with a last-second block last season.

Though they’re not blood-related, it’s not shocking to hear that the godsister of a two-time NBA MVP — a player who quite literally changed the way the game is played — is ALSO good at basketball.

For starters, she’s taller than Curry at 6-4, towering over most of those who attempt to defend her. This gave her an advantage from Day 1, as she played in all 32 games as a freshman — starting the final 20 — in Stanford’s most recent national championship season. From there, Brink has blossomed into one of the best players in women’s college basketball, having racked up All-American honors, a Pac-12 Player of the Year award, and two Defensive Player of the Year awards since. She even has a couple of World Cup gold medals to her name via FIBA 3v3 play.

With the accolades have come multiple deals in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) space. Heading into her senior year, Brink is not only coming off a campaign in which she led Stanford in scoring, rebounding, and blocks on the court, but she’s also on the heels of her biggest NIL deal to date (more on that below).

Boardroom breaks down Brink’s NIL portfolio below.

Cameron Brink NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Aug. 17, 2023.

Women’s College Basketball NIL rank: 8

Overall NIL 100 rank: N/R

Annual Valuation: $201,000

10-week High: $206,000

10-week Low: $183,000

Total Social Media Followers: 488,000 (311K on IG, 167K on TikTok, 10K on X)

The above monetary figures are via On3’s NIL Valuation, a proprietary algorithm that “establishes the overall NIL market and projected 12-month growth rate by measuring two categories, Brand Value Index and Roster Value Index.”

“While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.”

Notable Cameron Brink NIL Deals

New Balance

Kawhi Leonard. Jamal Murray. Zach LaVine. Cameron Brink.

With her new NIL deal with New Balance, Brink became the first women’s basketball player — professional or not — on the company’s roster. While she may not have any signature silhouettes similar to some of the names above (yet), the Stanford star is expected to appear in multiple company campaigns, “from lifestyle to performance, work with the footwear and apparel design teams to influence future product,” per the official release.

“I am honored and excited to join forces with New Balance,” Brink said. “Their ability to empower athletes perfectly aligns with my own values, and I look forward to this journey with them. I hope we inspire athletes around the world to fearlessly pursue their dreams.”

Also through the partnership, Brink and New Balance will aim to “actively engage in community-driven initiatives to create positive change in the lives of young, female athletes.”

Buick

Ahead of March Madness last season, Buick made a strong marketing play in the women’s basketball game.

General Motors, Buick’s parent company, has been an NCAA partner for over a decade, so seeing Buick around the NCAA Tournament isn’t all that surprising. But now with the ability to partner with players following the implementation of NIL, the car company shot its shot.

Joining Brink as the five Buick athletes were former Player of the Year at South Carolina and No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Aliyah Boston, the reigning Player of the Year in Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, UConn sensation Azzi Fudd, and Kiki Rice, the UCLA product who Jordan Brand chose to debut the Air Jordan 38. Not a bad group, to say the least.

All of them were part of the “See Her Greatness” campaign, in which each player was featured in her own respective video. Below is Brink’s.

Other notable deals: GOAT, Hyperice, Urban Outfitters, Celsius