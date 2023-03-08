About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NIL & Student Athletes March 8, 2023
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams

Boardroom NIL Report Card: UConn’s Azzi Fudd

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
Named to the Big East All-Freshman team in 2022, Azzi Fudd is taking advantage of the NIL space. Boardroom breaks down her earnings.

Azzi Fudd came to the University of Connecticut with a ton of hype as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class. After a freshman year that landed her on the Big East All-Freshman team in 2022, the guard came back this season and is averaging 15.5 points per game for the Huskies, a team that’s been hovering in the top 10 for much of the campaign and clinched another Big East Tournament title on March 6.

As much success as she’s finding on the court, however, Fudd is also benefitting at an All-Amnerican level from name, image & likeness (NIL) monetization — before even making her collegiate debut, Fudd had already inked endorsement deals with big-name companies (more on that below), and that list has only grown as she continues to show out on the hardwood.

Just how much has Fudd made in NIL earning thus far in her career at UConn? Boardroom breaks it all down.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Azzi Fudd NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of March 8, 2023.

Women’s College Basketball NIL rank: 9
Total followers: 327,000
10-week high: $194,000
10-week low: $179,000

Notable Azzi Fudd NIL Deals

Curry Brand

There aren’t many college basketball players in the country who are directly backed by one of the best in the NBA, but for Fudd, that’s exactly the case in her multi-dimensional partnership with Stephen Curry and his Curry Brand. And it’s not just that she’s reppin’ the Curry lines of shoes — although she’s unable to while on-court for the Huskies — but rather the brand sees her as the face of the future. Curry himself took it a step further and predicted Fudd will be “the next face of women’s basketball,” period.

“She will be the face of the women’s Curry Brand for years,” Steve Segears, Global Merchandising/Senior Merchant for Curry Brand, told Boardroom. “As she makes her ascent into the WNBA we can get even louder with some of the stories that she wants to bring to life.”

Nerf

Alongside superstar teammate Paige Bueckers, who unfortunately hasn’t been able to play this season due to injury, Fudd signed a NIL deal with the toy brand Nerf late last year.

This just looks fun.

BioSteel

We’ve seen some unique NIL deals make headlines during this era’s brief existence, but this BioSteel-Fudd partnership might take the cake. In addition to pushing BioSteel’s electrolyte-focused sports drink as a healthier hydration option, Fudd also receives equity in this partnership. And she’s in good company; other athlete equity partners include Patrick Mahomes, Luka Dončić, Christen Press, Ezekiel Elliott, DeAndre Hopkins, and Jalen Ramsey.

Other notable deals: Chipotle, American Eagle, TikTok

More on NIL:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

basketballCollege BasketballCurry BrandNILEarningsUConn HuskiesAzzi Fudd
About The Author
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams is an Editor at Boardroom. He's had previous stints with The Athletic and Catena Media, and has also seen his work appear in publications such as USA Today, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com. A University of Utah graduate, he can be seen obnoxiously cheering on the Utes on Saturdays and is known to Trust The Process as a loyal Philadelphia 76ers fan.