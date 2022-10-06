Broncos vs. Colts Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 5

Get all your Colts vs. Broncos odds and insights to kick off Week 5 on Thursday Night Football courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
It may not be Triple Crown season, but there’s horse racing on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL Week 5 when Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts visit Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.
Both squads are looking to bounce back on a short week after divisional losses on Sunday. Indy fell short at home against Tennessee, while Denver suffered a road setback against the Raiders.
The Broncos will have to gallop forward without running back Javonte Williams, who tore his ACL against the Raiders. That means Melvin Gordon steps in as the lead back against the Colts’ top-10 rush defense. Heading into Thursday’s Mile High showdown, let’s check out all the latest Broncos vs. Colts odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Colts vs. Broncos Odds: NFL Week 5
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 5 and subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Denver Broncos -3.5 (-102) / Indianapolis Colts +3.5 (-120)
- Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-188) / Indianapolis Colts (+158)
- Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-105) / UNDER 42.5 (-115)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Melvin Gordon: +700
- Courtland Sutton: +750
- Michael Pittman Jr.: +900
- Nyheim Hines: +1000
- Mike Boone: +1000
- Phillip Lindsay: +1000
- Jerry Jeudy: +1100
- Alec Pierce: +1700
- Deon Jackson: +1700
- Parris Campbell: +1900
- Mo Alie-Cox: +2100
- Eric Saubert: +2100
- Latavius Murray: +2100
Anytime TD Scorer
- Melvin Gordon: +120
- Courtland Sutton: +150
- Michael Pittman Jr.: +180
- Nyheim Hines: +190
- Phillip Lindsay: +190
- Mike Boone: +220
- Jerry Jeudy: +230
- Deon Jackson: +370
- Alec Pierce: +380
- Parris Campbell: +410
- Eric Saubert: +460
- Latavius Murray: +460
- Mo Alie-Cox: +470
To Score 2+ TDs
- Melvin Gordon: +850
- Courtland Sutton: +950
- Michael Pittman Jr.: +1200
- Nyheim Hines: +1400
- Phillip Lindsay: +1400
- Jerry Jeudy: +1600
- Mike Boone: +1800
Top Colts-Broncos Over/Unders
- Russell Wilson passing yards: 231.5
- Russell Wilson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)
- Russell Wilson pass completions: Over 20.5 (-102), Under 1.5 (-130)
- Matt Ryan passing yards: 230.5
- Matt Ryan passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+122), Under 1.5 (-156)
- Matt Ryan pass completions: 21.5
- Nyheim Hines rushing yards: 35.5
- Courtland Sutton receiving yards: 64.5
- Michael Pittman Jr. receiving yards: 64.5
- Jerry Jeudy receiving yards: 52.5
- Alec Pierce receiving yards: 34.5
- Nyheim Hines receiving yards: 29.5
- Parris Campbell receiving yards: 20.5
- Mo Alie-Cox receiving yards: 20.5
- Melvin Gordon receiving yards: 11.5
Top Colts vs. Broncos Player/Game Props
- Russell Wilson to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Denver Broncos win: +164
- Indianapolis Colts +3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +210
- Denver Broncos -3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +260
- Matt Ryan to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Indianapolis Colts win: +285
- Indianapolis Colts +3.5 AND OVER 43.5: +290
- Indianapolis Colts -3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +300
Read More:
- Nike Continues HBCU Celebration With 2022 Yardrunners Collection
- Yuga Labs Launches BAYC Community Council
- Andrea Kremer & Hannah Storm Are Back for More Thursday Night Football
- Who Are The 2022 Denver Broncos, Anyway?
- Adidas Places Yeezy Partnership with Kanye West Under Review