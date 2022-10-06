Broncos vs. Colts Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 5

Get all your Colts vs. Broncos odds and insights to kick off Week 5 on Thursday Night Football courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

It may not be Triple Crown season, but there’s horse racing on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL Week 5 when Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts visit Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Both squads are looking to bounce back on a short week after divisional losses on Sunday. Indy fell short at home against Tennessee, while Denver suffered a road setback against the Raiders.

The Broncos will have to gallop forward without running back Javonte Williams, who tore his ACL against the Raiders. That means Melvin Gordon steps in as the lead back against the Colts’ top-10 rush defense. Heading into Thursday’s Mile High showdown, let’s check out all the latest Broncos vs. Colts odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Broncos Odds: NFL Week 5

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 5 and subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Denver Broncos -3.5 (-102) / Indianapolis Colts +3.5 (-120)

: Denver Broncos -3.5 (-102) / Indianapolis Colts +3.5 (-120) Moneyline : Denver Broncos (-188) / Indianapolis Colts (+158)

: Denver Broncos (-188) / Indianapolis Colts (+158) Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-105) / UNDER 42.5 (-115)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Melvin Gordon: +700

+700 Courtland Sutton: +750

+750 Michael Pittman Jr.: +900

+900 Nyheim Hines: +1000

+1000 Mike Boone: +1000

+1000 Phillip Lindsay: +1000

+1000 Jerry Jeudy: +1100

+1100 Alec Pierce: +1700

+1700 Deon Jackson: +1700

+1700 Parris Campbell: +1900

+1900 Mo Alie-Cox: +2100

+2100 Eric Saubert: +2100

+2100 Latavius Murray: +2100

Anytime TD Scorer

Melvin Gordon: +120

+120 Courtland Sutton: +150

+150 Michael Pittman Jr.: +180

+180 Nyheim Hines: +190

+190 Phillip Lindsay: +190

+190 Mike Boone: +220

+220 Jerry Jeudy: +230

+230 Deon Jackson: +370

+370 Alec Pierce: +380

+380 Parris Campbell: +410

+410 Eric Saubert: +460

+460 Latavius Murray: +460

+460 Mo Alie-Cox: +470

To Score 2+ TDs

Melvin Gordon: +850

+850 Courtland Sutton: +950

+950 Michael Pittman Jr.: +1200

+1200 Nyheim Hines: +1400

+1400 Phillip Lindsay: +1400

+1400 Jerry Jeudy: +1600

+1600 Mike Boone: +1800

Top Colts-Broncos Over/Unders

Russell Wilson passing yards: 231.5

231.5 Russell Wilson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)

Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138) Russell Wilson pass completions: Over 20.5 (-102), Under 1.5 (-130)

Over 20.5 (-102), Under 1.5 (-130) Matt Ryan passing yards: 230.5

230.5 Matt Ryan passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+122), Under 1.5 (-156)

Over 1.5 (+122), Under 1.5 (-156) Matt Ryan pass completions: 21.5

21.5 Nyheim Hines rushing yards: 35.5

35.5 Courtland Sutton receiving yards: 64.5

64.5 Michael Pittman Jr. receiving yards: 64.5

64.5 Jerry Jeudy receiving yards: 52.5

52.5 Alec Pierce receiving yards: 34.5

34.5 Nyheim Hines receiving yards: 29.5

29.5 Parris Campbell receiving yards: 20.5

20.5 Mo Alie-Cox receiving yards: 20.5

20.5 Melvin Gordon receiving yards: 11.5

Top Colts vs. Broncos Player/Game Props

Russell Wilson to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Denver Broncos win: +164

+164 Indianapolis Colts +3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +210

+210 Denver Broncos -3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +260

+260 Matt Ryan to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Indianapolis Colts win: +285

+285 Indianapolis Colts +3.5 AND OVER 43.5: +290

+290 Indianapolis Colts -3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +300

