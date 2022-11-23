Bills vs. Lions Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 12

Get set for the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day opener with the latest Lions vs. Bills odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Detroit Lions have played every year on Thanksgiving since 1934, and the tradition continues this year as Jared Goff and the Lions host Josh Allen and the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. The Lions are roaring right now, with three straight wins to enter the outer periphery of the NFC playoff picture.
After consecutive losses to the Jets and Vikings, the Bills are now tied atop the AFC East. With a tough schedule the rest of the way, Buffalo may need this win to remain in contention for the lone bye in the AFC playoffs. So, grab a drink, enjoy family and friends, and maybe even place some bets — responsibly, of course.
Heading into this opening Turkey Day showdown on Nov. 24, let’s check out all the latest Bills vs. Lions odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Lions Odds: NFL Week 12
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 23 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Buffalo Bills -9.5 (-118) / Detroit Lions +9.5 (-104)
- Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-430) / Detroit Lions (+340)
- Over/Under: OVER 54.5 (-110) / UNDER 54.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Stefon Diggs: +600
- Devin Singletary: +700
- Gabriel Davis: +900
- Josh Allen: +900
- Jamaal Williams: +950
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +1000
- James Cook: +1200
- D’Andre Swift: +1400
- Dawson Knox: +1400
- Isaiah McKenzie: +2100
- DJ Chark: +2400
- Justin Jackson: +2400
- Buffalo defense: +2400
Anytime TD Scorer
- Stefon Diggs: -150
- Devin Singletary: -130
- Jamaal Williams: +105
- Josh Allen: +105
- Gabriel Davis: +125
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +125
- D’Andre Swift: +175
- James Cook: +180
- Dawson Knox: +200
- Isaiah McKenzie: +330
- DJ Chark: +330
- Justin Jackson: +330
To Score 2+ TDs
- Stefon Diggs: +390
- Devin Singletary: +500
- Jamaal Williams: +650
- Josh Allen: +650
- Gabriel Davis: +800
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +800
- James Cook: +1200
- D’Andre Swift: +1200
- Dawson Knox: +1600
- Isaiah McKenzie: +2800
- DJ Chark: +3100
- Justin Jackson: +3100
Top Bills-Lions Over/Unders
- Josh Allen passing yards: 275.3
- Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+144), Under 2.5 (-186)
- Josh Allen pass completions: Over 23.5 (-130), Under 23.5 (-102)
- Jared Goff passing yards: 245.5
- Jared Goff passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+114), Under 1.5 (-146)
- Jared Goff pass completions: Over 22.5 (-130), Under 22.5 (-102)
- Devin Singletary rushing yards: 57.5
- Jamaal Williams rushing yards: 55.5
- Josh Allen rushing yards: 43.5
- Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 90.5
- Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving yards: 75.5
- Gabriel Davis receiving yards: 59.5
- Dawson Knox receiving yards: 37.5
- Isaiah McKenzie receiving yards: 20.5
- Devin Singletary receiving yards: 14.5
Top Week 12 Bills-Lions Player Props
- Stefon Diggs to have 8+ receptions AND Buffalo win: +162
- Josh Allen to throw 3+ TD passes AND Buffalo win: +168
- Gabriel Davis to have 6+ receptions AND Buffalo win: +330
- Jared Goff to throw 2+ TD passes AND Detroit win: +600
- Amon-Ra St. Brown to have 8+ receptions AND Detroit win: +750
- Jared Goff to complete 25+ passes AND Detroit win: +830
