Bills vs. Lions Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 12

Get set for the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day opener with the latest Lions vs. Bills odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Detroit Lions have played every year on Thanksgiving since 1934, and the tradition continues this year as Jared Goff and the Lions host Josh Allen and the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. The Lions are roaring right now, with three straight wins to enter the outer periphery of the NFC playoff picture.

After consecutive losses to the Jets and Vikings, the Bills are now tied atop the AFC East. With a tough schedule the rest of the way, Buffalo may need this win to remain in contention for the lone bye in the AFC playoffs. So, grab a drink, enjoy family and friends, and maybe even place some bets — responsibly, of course.

Heading into this opening Turkey Day showdown on Nov. 24, let’s check out all the latest Bills vs. Lions odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds: NFL Week 12

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 23 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Buffalo Bills -9.5 (-118) / Detroit Lions +9.5 (-104)

: Buffalo Bills -9.5 (-118) / Detroit Lions +9.5 (-104) Moneyline : Buffalo Bills (-430) / Detroit Lions (+340)

: Buffalo Bills (-430) / Detroit Lions (+340) Over/Under: OVER 54.5 (-110) / UNDER 54.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Stefon Diggs: +600

+600 Devin Singletary: +700

+700 Gabriel Davis: +900

+900 Josh Allen: +900

+900 Jamaal Williams: +950

+950 Amon-Ra St. Brown: +1000

+1000 James Cook: +1200

+1200 D’Andre Swift: +1400

+1400 Dawson Knox: +1400

+1400 Isaiah McKenzie: +2100

+2100 DJ Chark: +2400

+2400 Justin Jackson: +2400

+2400 Buffalo defense: +2400

Anytime TD Scorer

Stefon Diggs: -150

-150 Devin Singletary: -130

-130 Jamaal Williams: +105

+105 Josh Allen: +105

+105 Gabriel Davis: +125

+125 Amon-Ra St. Brown: +125

+125 D’Andre Swift: +175

+175 James Cook: +180

+180 Dawson Knox: +200

+200 Isaiah McKenzie: +330

+330 DJ Chark: +330

+330 Justin Jackson: +330

🦃 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐞𝐭 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 🦃



1️⃣ Place $20+ on Same Game Parlays (or SGP+) on Week 12 NFL games



2️⃣ Get a bonus in free bets equal to the size of your wager! (max $100)



Details: https://t.co/DW5M4LZfDq | #NFL pic.twitter.com/D9r3Mm0Zr3 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 23, 2022

To Score 2+ TDs

Stefon Diggs: +390

+390 Devin Singletary: +500

+500 Jamaal Williams: +650

+650 Josh Allen: +650

+650 Gabriel Davis: +800

+800 Amon-Ra St. Brown: +800

+800 James Cook: +1200

+1200 D’Andre Swift: +1200

+1200 Dawson Knox: +1600

+1600 Isaiah McKenzie: +2800

+2800 DJ Chark: +3100

+3100 Justin Jackson: +3100

Top Bills-Lions Over/Unders

Josh Allen passing yards: 275.3

275.3 Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+144), Under 2.5 (-186)

Over 2.5 (+144), Under 2.5 (-186) Josh Allen pass completions: Over 23.5 (-130), Under 23.5 (-102)

Over 23.5 (-130), Under 23.5 (-102) Jared Goff passing yards: 245.5

245.5 Jared Goff passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+114), Under 1.5 (-146)

Over 1.5 (+114), Under 1.5 (-146) Jared Goff pass completions: Over 22.5 (-130), Under 22.5 (-102)

Over 22.5 (-130), Under 22.5 (-102) Devin Singletary rushing yards: 57.5

57.5 Jamaal Williams rushing yards: 55.5

55.5 Josh Allen rushing yards: 43.5

43.5 Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 90.5

90.5 Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving yards : 75.5

: 75.5 Gabriel Davis receiving yards : 59.5

: 59.5 Dawson Knox receiving yards : 37.5

: 37.5 Isaiah McKenzie receiving yards : 20.5

: 20.5 Devin Singletary receiving yards: 14.5

Top Week 12 Bills-Lions Player Props

Stefon Diggs to have 8+ receptions AND Buffalo win: +162

+162 Josh Allen to throw 3+ TD passes AND Buffalo win: +168

+168 Gabriel Davis to have 6+ receptions AND Buffalo win: +330

+330 Jared Goff to throw 2+ TD passes AND Detroit win: +600

+600 Amon-Ra St. Brown to have 8+ receptions AND Detroit win: +750

+750 Jared Goff to complete 25+ passes AND Detroit win: +830

