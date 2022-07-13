Biggest NHL Contracts of the 2022 Offseason

From Malkin and Forsberg’s extensions to the loudest NHL free agency moves, Boardroom rounds up the biggest bags of cash changing hands in hockey this summer.
The Colorado Avalanche did the business. They stopped the Tampa Bay Lightning’s bid for a three-peat, and for the next year, the Stanley Cup is theirs — but as soon as they hoisted the thing high on the night of June 26, so began the race to knock them off their perch next year.
Welcome to the 2022 NHL offseason, one in which teams near and far are already splashing the cash on both contract extensions and free agents in hopes of beating the Avs at their own game.
With that in mind, let’s round up the biggest NHL contracts signed by hockey’s biggest stars this offseason, from Evegeni Malkin’s triumphant re-up with the Penguins to super-long-term extensions for Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala.
Biggest Contracts of the 2022 NHL Offseason
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
t-1. Predators C Filip Forsberg: $68,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 8
- Free agency: 2031
t-1. Lightning D Mikhail Sergachev: $68,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 8
- Free agency: 2031
3. Kings LW Kevin Fiala: $55,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 7
- Free agency: 2030
4. Lightning C Anthony Cirelli: $50,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 8
- Free agency: 2029
5. Avalanche RW Valeri Nichushkin: $49,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 8
- Free agency: 2031
6. Lightning D Erik Cernak: $41,600,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 8
- Free agency: 2031
7. Rangers C Vincent Trochek: $39,375,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 7
- Free agency: 2029
8. Penguins D Kris Letang: $36,600,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5
- Free agency: 2027
9. Penguins RW Bryan Rust: $30,750,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 6
- Free agency: 2029
10. Penguins C Richard Rakell: $30,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 6
- Free agency: 2029
11. Kraken LW Andre Burakovsky: $27,500,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 5
- Free agency: 2028
12. Capitals G Darcy Kuemper: $26,250,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 5
- Free agency: 2028
13. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin: $24,400,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2027
14. Lightning C Nicholas Paul: $22,050,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 7
- Free agency: 2030
15. Kings LW Adrian Kempe: $22,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2027
16. Oilers LW Evander Kane: $20,500,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2027
17. Canucks RW Brock Boeser: $19,950,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2026
18. Canucks LW Ilya Mikheyev: $19,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2027
t-19. Red Wings D Ben Chiarot: $19,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2027
t-19. Stars LW Mason Marchment: $18,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2027
21. Blue Jackets D Erik Gudbrandson: $16,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2026
22. Red Wings G Ville Husso: $14,250,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2026
23. Oilers D Brett Kulak: $11,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2027
24. Ducks LW Frank Vatrano: $10,950,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2026
25. Avalanche G Alexandar Georgiev: $10,200,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2026