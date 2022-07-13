Biggest NHL Contracts of the 2022 Offseason

From Malkin and Forsberg’s extensions to the loudest NHL free agency moves, Boardroom rounds up the biggest bags of cash changing hands in hockey this summer.

The Colorado Avalanche did the business. They stopped the Tampa Bay Lightning’s bid for a three-peat, and for the next year, the Stanley Cup is theirs — but as soon as they hoisted the thing high on the night of June 26, so began the race to knock them off their perch next year.

Welcome to the 2022 NHL offseason, one in which teams near and far are already splashing the cash on both contract extensions and free agents in hopes of beating the Avs at their own game.

With that in mind, let’s round up the biggest NHL contracts signed by hockey’s biggest stars this offseason, from Evegeni Malkin’s triumphant re-up with the Penguins to super-long-term extensions for Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala.

Biggest Contracts of the 2022 NHL Offseason

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

t-1. Predators C Filip Forsberg: $68,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 8

: 8 Free agency: 2031

Filip Forsberg, signed 8x$8.5M by NSH, is a high-end, well-rounded top line winger coming off easily the best season of his career. #Preds pic.twitter.com/xzAuboaVxV — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 9, 2022

t-1. Lightning D Mikhail Sergachev: $68,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 8

: 8 Free agency: 2031

3. Kings LW Kevin Fiala: $55,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 7

: 7 Free agency: 2030

4. Lightning C Anthony Cirelli: $50,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 8

: 8 Free agency: 2029

5. Avalanche RW Valeri Nichushkin: $49,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 8

: 8 Free agency: 2031

A slight overpay for Valeri Nichushkin after a career year, but one he can feasibly live up to with more power play opportunity. pic.twitter.com/G8V6SP4S9F — dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 11, 2022

6. Lightning D Erik Cernak: $41,600,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 8

: 8 Free agency: 2031

7. Rangers C Vincent Trochek: $39,375,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 7

: 7 Free agency: 2029

8. Penguins D Kris Letang: $36,600,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 5

: 5 Free agency: 2027

9. Penguins RW Bryan Rust: $30,750,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 6

: 6 Free agency: 2029

10. Penguins C Richard Rakell: $30,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 6

: 6 Free agency: 2029

11. Kraken LW Andre Burakovsky: $27,500,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 5

: 5 Free agency: 2028

12. Capitals G Darcy Kuemper: $26,250,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 5

: 5 Free agency: 2028

13. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin: $24,400,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2027

20 years. You fans are going to see 20 YEARS of Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin playing with one another. They’re also going to all retire with at least 3 Stanley Cups. This stuff is unheard of, man. Cherish this forever. — Hunter (@HunterHodies) July 13, 2022

14. Lightning C Nicholas Paul: $22,050,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 7

: 7 Free agency: 2030

15. Kings LW Adrian Kempe: $22,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2027

16. Oilers LW Evander Kane: $20,500,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2027

17. Canucks RW Brock Boeser: $19,950,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2026

18. Canucks LW Ilya Mikheyev: $19,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2027

t-19. Red Wings D Ben Chiarot: $19,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2027

t-19. Stars LW Mason Marchment: $18,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2027

21. Blue Jackets D Erik Gudbrandson: $16,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2026

22. Red Wings G Ville Husso: $14,250,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2026

23. Oilers D Brett Kulak: $11,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2027

24. Ducks LW Frank Vatrano: $10,950,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2026

25. Avalanche G Alexandar Georgiev: $10,200,000