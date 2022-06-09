2021-22 Tampa Bay Lightning Contracts & Salary Breakdown

How big is the Tampa Bay Lightning payroll, and who’s the highest-paid player on the roster? Check out Boardroom’s rundown of every dollar of Lightning salary on the books this season.

Can they really do it again? Can the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of the NHL’s last two Stanley Cups, make it a proper three-peat? No matter how you feel about Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Co. here and now in 2022, you can’t deny these central Florida boys have a legit chance.

Naturally, that got us thinking about just how the two-time defending champs chose to allocate their salary spending this season to get themselves this far yet again.

So, what are the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning contracts of 2021-22? Who’s the highest-paid player on the Lightning roster overall? You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.

Tampa Bay Lightning Salaries & Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

Dollar figures via Spotrac. List only includes current Lightning players on active roster.

1. RW Nikita Kucherov: $12,000,000

Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000

2. G Andrei Vasilevskiy: $11,000,000

Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000

3. C Brayden Point: $9,000,000

Contract: 3 years, $20,500,000

4. D Ryan McDonagh: $8,400,000

Contract: 7 years, $47,250,000

5. D Victor Hedman: $8,000,000

Contract: 8 years, $63,000,000

6. C Steven Stamkos: $7,5000,000

Contract: 8 years, $68,000,000

7. LW Ondrej Palatt: $5,300,000

Contract: 5 years, $26,500,000

8. C Anthony Cirelli: $4,800,000

Contract: 3 years, $14,400,000

9. D Mikhail Sergachev: $4,800,000

Contract: 3 years, $14,400,000

10. C Alexander Killorn: $4,450,000

Contract: 7 years, $31,150,000

We have rolled the website over to the 2022-23 season!



Upper limit: $82.5M



Tampa Bay Lightning have the highest current cap hit

Buffalo Sabres have the most cap spacehttps://t.co/3B8UOBLIyt pic.twitter.com/EO4t1P3cOy — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 26, 2022

11. D Erik Cernak: $2,950,000

Contract: 3 years, $8,850,000

12. D Jan Rutta: $1,700,000

Contract: 2 years, $2,600,000

t-13. C Ross Colton: $1,000,000

Contract: 2 years, $2,250,000

t-13. RW Corey Perry: $1,000,000

Contract: 2 years, $2,000,000

t-13. LW Patrick Maroon: $1,000,000

Contract: 2 years, $1,800,000

t-16. LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: $750,000

Contract: 2 years, $2,000,000

t-16. D Zach Bogosian: $750,000

Contract: 3 years, $2,550,000

t-16. D Cal Foote: $750,000

Contract: 2 years, $1,700,000

19. C Nicholas Paul: $300,000

Contract : 2 years, $2,700,000

: 2 years, $2,700,000 NOTE: Paul was also paid by the Ottawa Senators this season.

20. LW Brandon Hagel: $210,000

Contract : 3 years, $4,500,000

: 3 years, $4,500,000 NOTE: Hagel was also paid by the Chicago Blackhawks this season.

2022 Tampa Bay Lightning Salary Cap Breakdown

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of June 7. Reflects a 2021-22 NHL salary cap of $81.5 million.