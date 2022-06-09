2021-22 Tampa Bay Lightning Contracts & Salary Breakdown

How big is the Tampa Bay Lightning payroll, and who’s the highest-paid player on the roster? Check out Boardroom’s rundown of every dollar of Lightning salary on the books this season.
Can they really do it again? Can the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of the NHL’s last two Stanley Cups, make it a proper three-peat? No matter how you feel about Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Co. here and now in 2022, you can’t deny these central Florida boys have a legit chance.
Naturally, that got us thinking about just how the two-time defending champs chose to allocate their salary spending this season to get themselves this far yet again.
So, what are the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning contracts of 2021-22? Who’s the highest-paid player on the Lightning roster overall? You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.
Tampa Bay Lightning Salaries & Contracts for the 2021-22 Season
Dollar figures via Spotrac. List only includes current Lightning players on active roster.
1. RW Nikita Kucherov: $12,000,000
- Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000
2. G Andrei Vasilevskiy: $11,000,000
- Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000
3. C Brayden Point: $9,000,000
- Contract: 3 years, $20,500,000
4. D Ryan McDonagh: $8,400,000
- Contract: 7 years, $47,250,000
5. D Victor Hedman: $8,000,000
- Contract: 8 years, $63,000,000
6. C Steven Stamkos: $7,5000,000
- Contract: 8 years, $68,000,000
7. LW Ondrej Palatt: $5,300,000
- Contract: 5 years, $26,500,000
8. C Anthony Cirelli: $4,800,000
- Contract: 3 years, $14,400,000
9. D Mikhail Sergachev: $4,800,000
- Contract: 3 years, $14,400,000
10. C Alexander Killorn: $4,450,000
- Contract: 7 years, $31,150,000
11. D Erik Cernak: $2,950,000
- Contract: 3 years, $8,850,000
12. D Jan Rutta: $1,700,000
- Contract: 2 years, $2,600,000
t-13. C Ross Colton: $1,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $2,250,000
t-13. RW Corey Perry: $1,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $2,000,000
t-13. LW Patrick Maroon: $1,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $1,800,000
t-16. LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: $750,000
- Contract: 2 years, $2,000,000
t-16. D Zach Bogosian: $750,000
- Contract: 3 years, $2,550,000
t-16. D Cal Foote: $750,000
- Contract: 2 years, $1,700,000
19. C Nicholas Paul: $300,000
- Contract: 2 years, $2,700,000
- NOTE: Paul was also paid by the Ottawa Senators this season.
20. LW Brandon Hagel: $210,000
- Contract: 3 years, $4,500,000
- NOTE: Hagel was also paid by the Chicago Blackhawks this season.
2022 Tampa Bay Lightning Salary Cap Breakdown
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of June 7. Reflects a 2021-22 NHL salary cap of $81.5 million.
- Active contracts: $81,500,000
- Total salary cap usage: $107,833,155
- Salary on the books for 2022-23: $102,466,905