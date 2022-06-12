2021-22 Colorado Avalanche Contracts & Salary Breakdown

How big is the Colorado Avalanche payroll, and who’s the highest-paid player on the roster? Check out Boardroom’s rundown of every dollar of Avalanche salary on the books this season.

Is there a more fearsome team in the NHL right here, right now than the Colorado Avalanche? It’s no simple task to punch a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-0 sweep to win the West, but Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Co. would not be denied.

Naturally, that got us thinking about just how the Western Conference champs chose to allocate their salary spending this season to get themselves this far.

So, what are the biggest Colorado Avalanche contracts of 2021-22? Who’s the highest-paid player on the Avs’ roster overall? You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.

Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of the highest-paid players across the NHL for the 2021-22 season.

Colorado Avalanche Salaries & Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

Dollar figures via Spotrac. List only includes current Avs players on active roster.

1. RW Mikko Rantanen: $10,000,000

Contract: 6 years, $55,500,000

2. D Cale Makar: $8,000,000

Contract: 6 years, $54,000,000

3. C Nathan MacKinnon: $6,850,000

Contract: 7 years, $44,100,000

t-4. LW Gabriel Landeskog: $6,000,000

Contract: 8 years, $56,000,000

t-4. D Erik Johnson: $6,000,000

Contract: 7 years, $42,000,000

6. G Darcy Kuemper: $5,500,000

Contract: 2 years, $9,000,000

7. LW Andre Burakovsky: $5,400,000

Contract: 2 years, $9,800,000

8. D Samuel Girard: $5,000,000

Contract: 7 years, $35,000,000

9. C J.T. Compher: $4,500,000

Contract: 4 years, $14,000,000

10. C Nazem Kadri: $4,000,000

Contract: 6 years, $27,000,000

I wonder with the Avs having Makar and Toews already, Byram emerging as a potential stud and the MacKinnon ten figure contract extension looming… do the Avs make Sam Girard available? ~30 teams should be interested. pic.twitter.com/FC44iEXc8q — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) June 6, 2022

11. D Devon Toews: $3,550,000

Contract: 4 years, $16,400,000

12. RW Valeri Nichuskin: $2,800,000

Contract: 2 years, $5,000,000

13. D Ryan Murray: $2,000,000

Contract: 1 year, $2,000,000

14. RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel: $1,047,625

Contract : 2 years, $2,150,000

: 2 years, $2,150,000 NOTE: Aube-Kubel was also paid by the Philadelphia Flyers this season

15. C Darren Helm: $1,000,000

Contract: 1 year, $1,000,000

16. D Bowen Byram: $925,000

Contract: 3 years, $10,275,000

17. Kurtis Macdermid: $900,000

Contract: 2 years, $1,750,000

18. C Alex Newhook: $816,862

Contract: 3 years, $4,475,000

t-19. D Jack Johnson: $750,000

Contract: 1 year, $750,000

t-19. C Logan O’Connor: $750,000

Contract: 2 years, $1,450,000

21. Artturi Lehkonen: $448,500

Contract : 1 year, $2,300,000

: 1 year, $2,300,000 NOTE: Lehkonen was also paid by the Canadiens this season.

22. D Jacob MacDonald: $425,000

Contract: 2 years, $1,450,000

23. LW Andrew Cogliano: $195,000

Contract : 1 year, $1,000,000

: 1 year, $1,000,000 NOTE: Cogliano was also paid by the San Jose Sharks this season.

24. C Niko Sturm: $168,750

Contract : 2 years, $1,450,000

: 2 years, $1,450,000 NOTE: Sturm was also paid by the Minnesota Wild this season.

25. LW Ben Meyers: $157,108

Contract: 2 years, 2 years, $2,062,500

26. G Justus Annunen: $129,967

Contract: 3 years, $3,150,000

2022 Colorado Avalanche Salary Cap Breakdown

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of June 10. Reflects a 2021-22 NHL salary cap of $81.5 million.