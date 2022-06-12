2021-22 Colorado Avalanche Contracts & Salary Breakdown

How big is the Colorado Avalanche payroll, and who’s the highest-paid player on the roster? Check out Boardroom’s rundown of every dollar of Avalanche salary on the books this season.
Is there a more fearsome team in the NHL right here, right now than the Colorado Avalanche? It’s no simple task to punch a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-0 sweep to win the West, but Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Co. would not be denied.
Naturally, that got us thinking about just how the Western Conference champs chose to allocate their salary spending this season to get themselves this far.
So, what are the biggest Colorado Avalanche contracts of 2021-22? Who’s the highest-paid player on the Avs’ roster overall? You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.
Colorado Avalanche Salaries & Contracts for the 2021-22 Season
Dollar figures via Spotrac. List only includes current Avs players on active roster.
1. RW Mikko Rantanen: $10,000,000
- Contract: 6 years, $55,500,000
2. D Cale Makar: $8,000,000
- Contract: 6 years, $54,000,000
3. C Nathan MacKinnon: $6,850,000
- Contract: 7 years, $44,100,000
t-4. LW Gabriel Landeskog: $6,000,000
- Contract: 8 years, $56,000,000
t-4. D Erik Johnson: $6,000,000
- Contract: 7 years, $42,000,000
6. G Darcy Kuemper: $5,500,000
- Contract: 2 years, $9,000,000
7. LW Andre Burakovsky: $5,400,000
- Contract: 2 years, $9,800,000
8. D Samuel Girard: $5,000,000
- Contract: 7 years, $35,000,000
9. C J.T. Compher: $4,500,000
- Contract: 4 years, $14,000,000
10. C Nazem Kadri: $4,000,000
- Contract: 6 years, $27,000,000
11. D Devon Toews: $3,550,000
- Contract: 4 years, $16,400,000
12. RW Valeri Nichuskin: $2,800,000
- Contract: 2 years, $5,000,000
13. D Ryan Murray: $2,000,000
- Contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
14. RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel: $1,047,625
- Contract: 2 years, $2,150,000
- NOTE: Aube-Kubel was also paid by the Philadelphia Flyers this season
15. C Darren Helm: $1,000,000
- Contract: 1 year, $1,000,000
16. D Bowen Byram: $925,000
- Contract: 3 years, $10,275,000
17. Kurtis Macdermid: $900,000
- Contract: 2 years, $1,750,000
18. C Alex Newhook: $816,862
- Contract: 3 years, $4,475,000
t-19. D Jack Johnson: $750,000
- Contract: 1 year, $750,000
t-19. C Logan O’Connor: $750,000
- Contract: 2 years, $1,450,000
21. Artturi Lehkonen: $448,500
- Contract: 1 year, $2,300,000
- NOTE: Lehkonen was also paid by the Canadiens this season.
22. D Jacob MacDonald: $425,000
- Contract: 2 years, $1,450,000
23. LW Andrew Cogliano: $195,000
- Contract: 1 year, $1,000,000
- NOTE: Cogliano was also paid by the San Jose Sharks this season.
24. C Niko Sturm: $168,750
- Contract: 2 years, $1,450,000
- NOTE: Sturm was also paid by the Minnesota Wild this season.
25. LW Ben Meyers: $157,108
- Contract: 2 years, 2 years, $2,062,500
26. G Justus Annunen: $129,967
- Contract: 3 years, $3,150,000
2022 Colorado Avalanche Salary Cap Breakdown
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of June 10. Reflects a 2021-22 NHL salary cap of $81.5 million.
- Active salary cap usage: $81,500,000
- Total salary spending: $88,489,812
- Salary on the books for 2022-23: $65,540,000