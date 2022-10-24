Let’s cap off Week 7 on Monday Night Football with the latest Patriots vs. Bears odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NFL concludes Week 7 from Foxboro, where the New England Patriots have to keep up with the AFC’s toughest division against the struggling Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was superb in the Pats’ blowout win in Cleveland last week, but Mac Jones is expected to return from a sprained ankle for Monday Night Football. A win for New England would be the 325th of Bill Belichick‘s career, passing Bears legend George Halas for No. 2 in NFL history behind Don Shula.

Chicago has lost three straight and is wasting a strong defensive team with an offense that’s 30th out of 32 in scoring per game and 30th in yards per contest. So, can Justin Fields turn things around and get the Bears back in the playoff periphery? Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bears vs Patriots odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

We hired a psychic to predict the rest of the NFL season.



Spoiler alert: she saw a LOT of green. 🤔🔮 @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/jCchHRGs5Y — Boardroom (@boardroom) October 23, 2022

Patriots vs. Bears Odds: NFL Week 7

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : New England Patriots -8.5 (-106) / Chicago Bears +8.5 (-114)

: New England Patriots -8.5 (-106) / Chicago Bears +8.5 (-114) Moneyline : New England Patriots (-405) / Chicago Bears (+320)

: New England Patriots (-405) / Chicago Bears (+320) Over/Under: OVER 40.5 (-106) / UNDER 44.5 (-114)

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Rhamondre Stevenson: +390

+390 Damien Harris: +700

+700 David Montgomery: +850

+850 Jakobi Meyers: +1000

+1000 DeVante Parker: +1100

+1100 Kendrick Bourne: +1100

+1100 Tyquan Thornton: +1200

+1200 Hunter Henry: +1400

+1400 Isaiah Coulter: +1400

+1400 Justin Fields: +1400

+1400 Darnell Mooney: +1800

Anytime TD Scorer

Rhamondre Stevenson: -150

-150 Damien Harris: +150

+150 David Montgomery: +170

+170 Jakobi Meyers: +200

+200 DeVante Parker: +250

+250 Kendrick Bourne: +250

+250 Tyquan Thornton: +260

+260 Justin Fields: +280

+280 Isaiah Coulter: +280

+280 Hunter Henry: +330

+330 Darnell Mooney: +380

To Score 2+ TDs

Rhamondre Stevenson: +380

+380 Damien Harris: +1000

+1000 David Montgomery: +1100

+1100 Jakobi Meyers: +1500

+1500 Tyquan Thornton: +2000

+2000 Devante Parker: +2100

+2100 Kendrick Bourne: +2100

+2100 Isaiah Coulter: +2400

+2400 Justin Fields: +2400

+2400 Hunter Henry: +3000

Top Bears vs. Patriots Over/Unders

Mac Jones passing yards: 213.5

213.5 Mac Jones passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-135)

Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-135) Justin Fields passing yards: 160.5

160.5 Justin Fields passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-162), Under 0.5 (+126)

Over 0.5 (-162), Under 0.5 (+126) Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards: 63.5

63.5 David Montgomery rushing yards: 50.5

50.5 Justin Fields rushing yards: 42.5

42.5 Khalil Herbert rushing yards: 32.5

32.5 Jakobi Meyers receiving yards: 51.5

51.5 Darnell Mooney receiving yards: 45.5

45.5 Hunter Henry receiving yards: 29.5

29.5 DeVante Parker receiving yards: 29.5

29.5 Cole Kmet receiving yards: 22.5

22.5 Equanimeous St. Brown receiving yards: 13.5

Top Week 7 Patriots-Bears Game Props

New England -7.5 AND OVER 39.5 total points: +210

+210 Chicago +7.5 AND OVER 39.5 total points: +270

+270 Chicago +7.5 AND UNDER 39.5 total points: +280

+280 New England -7.5 AND UNDER 39.5 total points: +290

Read More: