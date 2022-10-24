Let’s cap off Week 7 on Monday Night Football with the latest Patriots vs. Bears odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The NFL concludes Week 7 from Foxboro, where the New England Patriots have to keep up with the AFC’s toughest division against the struggling Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was superb in the Pats’ blowout win in Cleveland last week, but Mac Jones is expected to return from a sprained ankle for Monday Night Football. A win for New England would be the 325th of Bill Belichick‘s career, passing Bears legend George Halas for No. 2 in NFL history behind Don Shula.
Chicago has lost three straight and is wasting a strong defensive team with an offense that’s 30th out of 32 in scoring per game and 30th in yards per contest. So, can Justin Fields turn things around and get the Bears back in the playoff periphery? Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Bears vs Patriots odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Bears Odds: NFL Week 7
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: New England Patriots -8.5 (-106) / Chicago Bears +8.5 (-114)
- Moneyline: New England Patriots (-405) / Chicago Bears (+320)
- Over/Under: OVER 40.5 (-106) / UNDER 44.5 (-114)
Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Rhamondre Stevenson: +390
- Damien Harris: +700
- David Montgomery: +850
- Jakobi Meyers: +1000
- DeVante Parker: +1100
- Kendrick Bourne: +1100
- Tyquan Thornton: +1200
- Hunter Henry: +1400
- Isaiah Coulter: +1400
- Justin Fields: +1400
- Darnell Mooney: +1800
Anytime TD Scorer
- Rhamondre Stevenson: -150
- Damien Harris: +150
- David Montgomery: +170
- Jakobi Meyers: +200
- DeVante Parker: +250
- Kendrick Bourne: +250
- Tyquan Thornton: +260
- Justin Fields: +280
- Isaiah Coulter: +280
- Hunter Henry: +330
- Darnell Mooney: +380
To Score 2+ TDs
- Rhamondre Stevenson: +380
- Damien Harris: +1000
- David Montgomery: +1100
- Jakobi Meyers: +1500
- Tyquan Thornton: +2000
- Devante Parker: +2100
- Kendrick Bourne: +2100
- Isaiah Coulter: +2400
- Justin Fields: +2400
- Hunter Henry: +3000
Top Bears vs. Patriots Over/Unders
- Mac Jones passing yards: 213.5
- Mac Jones passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-135)
- Justin Fields passing yards: 160.5
- Justin Fields passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-162), Under 0.5 (+126)
- Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards: 63.5
- David Montgomery rushing yards: 50.5
- Justin Fields rushing yards: 42.5
- Khalil Herbert rushing yards: 32.5
- Jakobi Meyers receiving yards: 51.5
- Darnell Mooney receiving yards: 45.5
- Hunter Henry receiving yards: 29.5
- DeVante Parker receiving yards: 29.5
- Cole Kmet receiving yards: 22.5
- Equanimeous St. Brown receiving yards: 13.5
Top Week 7 Patriots-Bears Game Props
- New England -7.5 AND OVER 39.5 total points: +210
- Chicago +7.5 AND OVER 39.5 total points: +270
- Chicago +7.5 AND UNDER 39.5 total points: +280
- New England -7.5 AND UNDER 39.5 total points: +290
