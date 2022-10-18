Week 7 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 7 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season brought us the latest thrilling iteration of Chiefs-Bills, which begged what now may as well be an age-old question: Why can’t those two teams play every week?

At this current trajectory, those two are almost certain to duke it out again come the postseason. In the meantime, there are more than a few snacks to graze on as the next NFL slate arrives.

With that in mind, it’s fine time to get fully locked in on the very best NFL bets for Week 7 — so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown based on the latest odds and projections for Saints-Cardinals, Packers-Commanders, Lions-Cowboys, and more.

Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 7 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 7 Predictions & Picks

Saints vs. Cardinals (Oct. 20)

Thursday night’s clash on Prime Video features two teams sporting identical 2-4 records. That means something’s gotta give in Glendale.

Right?

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 7 NFL predictions:

Both of these teams enter Week 7 in desperate need of a win. Falling three games under .500 would make the mountain to climb back up that much higher. I’ll give the edge to the Cardinals here for one reason and one reason only. Injuries continue to pile up with every week that passes for the Saints.

Quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are each dealing with back issues. Wide receivers Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry will likely not suit up on Thursday night. Pressure will be put on running back Alvin Kamara and utility man Taysom Hill, but their efforts won’t be enough.

Cardinals vs. Saints prediction: Cardinals 28, Saints 20

Lions vs. Cowboys (Oct. 23)

The Detroit Lions have had absolutely no trouble scoring points… only to be absolutely blanked 29-0 by the Patriots in Week 5. Now coming off a well-timed bye week, they might just be the first team in several weeks to face an active Dak Prescott, who’s close to returning from injury in Dallas.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Lions: 23.5% to win

Cowboys: 76.2% to win

Oddsmakers believe this game will go in the Cowboys‘ favor. ESPN’s FPI gives a clear advantage to Dallas as well. I think the Lions could keep things closer than expected, though. Detroit’s offense has been electric to begin the year, averaging the third-most total yards and points per game. This unit will be especially fresh in Week 7 after a bye, and star running back D’Andre Swift should return as well, giving them the firepower to put pressure on Dallas.

The Cowboys’ quarterback situation is unclear as of right now with starter Dak Prescott flirting with a Week 7 return. He’ll certainly have some rust to shake off if he does play after going down all the way back in Week 1. Otherwise it’ll be Cooper Rush, who’s been solid but nothing spectacular.

Cowboys vs. Lions Prediction: Side with the Lions’ offense to cover +7 (-110).

Buccaneers vs. Panthers (Oct. 23)

Who are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? This season at Raymond James feels awash in ennui, with TB12 and Co. dropping three of their last four after starting the campaign 2-0. A road date against the turbulent Panthers could be the perfect antidote.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Buccaneers: 86.1% to win

Panthers: 13.8% to win

Oddsmakers are giving Tampa Bay a big edge ahead of this contest. ESPN’s FPI also likes the Bucs to win big, and I agree. This offense is finally healthy again, racking up 52 points over their last two games heading into Week 6. The defense is as strong as ever, ranking No. 3 in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA metric. They should feast against the Panthers, who just fired their head coach and have a major question at quarterback with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold both injured.

Panthers vs. Bucs Prediction: The Bucs should cover -10 (-110) with the Panthers in flux.

Giants vs. Jaguars (Oct. 23)

What’s more surprising, the G-Men being 5-1 or the Jaguars being the highest-scoring team in the AFC South?

Here’s something less surprising: Those same Jags have managed to lose three in a row.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Giants: 26.6% to win

Jaguars: 73.1% to win

Oddsmakers are giving Jacksonville a slight edge ahead of this contest. ESPN’s FPI also likes the Jaguars, but I think the Giants could pull off the upset. Brian Daboll has kept the offense productive despite injuries plaguing the receiving corps, thanks to Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones forming a 1-2 rushing punch. Their defense looks legitimate as well after holding the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens to 22 points or fewer in each of their past two games.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, looks like a completely different team after a strong start. The defense has coughed up 76 points over its last three contests and been a big part of their current three-game losing streak. Their showing in Week 6 was especially concerning, as they allowed the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts to rack up 37 points.

Jaguars vs. Giants prediction: Giants on the moneyline (+128).

Packers vs. Commanders (Oct. 23)

We wondered a few weeks back if the Packers could keep winning ugly. Well, the answer was no — they just experienced back-to-back losses to the NFL’s New York teams, a bizarre turn of events for Aaron Rodgers and a perplexing Green Bay offense.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Packers: 72.6% to win

Commanders: 27.1% to win

Oddsmakers don’t believe this one is going to be close. ESPN’s FPI gives a clear advantage to the Packers and I’m in agreement. Though the Packers have been sluggish to start the year, Washington is in a tier of its own in terms of struggles. The Commanders have failed to put up more than 17 points in each of their last four contests, and this offense has a major question mark at quarterback with Carson Wentz banged up.

Green Bay has the talent on defense to contain an injured Wentz or backup Taylor Heinicke. On offense, this could be the get-right spot the Packers need against a Washington unit that’s failed to stop anyone other than the Chicago Bears in 2022.

Commanders vs. Packers prediction: Packers on the moneyline (-290).

