Baby Keem & Converse’s First Order of Business

The Grammy award-winning rapper and producer will appear in new brand campaigns with the Nike-owned lifestyle apparel brand.

On Wednesday, rapper and producer Baby Keem revealed a new endorsement deal with Converse, joining a vast and growing network of celebrity influencers bolstering the iconic brand.

The rising star MC will be featured in Converse’s campaigns, but further terms of the deal were not disclosed. Keem celebrated the new deal with a short film collaboration:

Converse stamps this deal as Baby Keem’s first partnership with any brand. On the heels of the news, the Grammy Award winner joins a family of high-profile Converse endorsers, including Tyler, The Creator, Draymond Green, and Natasha Cloud.

This announcement comes as Keem prepares to hit the European leg of cousin Kendrick Lamar‘s Big Steppers Tour. Lamar recently dropped merch for the tour this week via his pgLang creative collective featuring t-shirts, hoodies, and a cap; the collective is likewise part of Converse’s endorsement network, having previously released a separate collaborative collection over the summer.

Keem is known for performing in Chuck Taylors, including during his opening act on Lamar’s tour. The endorsement deal seems like quite a natural move for the star.

With all this in mind, we can’t wait to see what Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr. creates with Converse in the months and years to come.

