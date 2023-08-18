Aaron Judge is the newest member of an Air Jordan MLB stable that also includes Mookie Betts, Manny Machado, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined an elite group of NFL stars to engage in an endorsement deal with Air Jordan — one that previously included just two active players at his position. On Friday, Jumpman kept it rolling with another superstar move, but this time, it’s of the #AllRise variety.

New York Yankees outfielder and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is the newest MLB player to sign on with Jordan Brand.

The Nike, Inc. subsidiary confirmed the news in an Instagram post featuring a bespoke video clip:

The announcement had been rumored for several months, and the All-Star slugger’s regard for the Jumpman was no secret. Now officially signed on, he becomes a member of a Jordan Brand baseball family that includes fellow stars like Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Padres third baseman Manny Machado, Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and most recently Marlins phenom Jazz Chisholm.

The timing of the announcement is admittedly less than ideal in the South Bronx, however, as Judge’s Yankees are hovering around .500 and on track to miss the postseason. This brand partnership, however, is built for the long haul — after all, it was less than a year ago that Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract extension to keep him in pinstripes through 2032, his age-40 season.

A five-time All-Star, Aaron Judge has 242 home runs and a .981 OPS for his career as of this writing. In 2022, he famously broke Roger Maris’s American League record with 62 home runs.