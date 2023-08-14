Jalen & Jordan: Hurts Becomes Third Active NFL QB Signed to Brand

After repping the brand in-game all of 2022, the MVP runner-up is now officially a part of Jordan Brand’s NFL roster.

When Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts plays in his first regular season game next month, he will continue the tradition of wearing Jordan Brand cleats — something the ex-Oklahoma Sooner did in all 18 games he played during the 2022 campaign — just in a more official capacity.

On Monday, Hurts and Jordan Brand officially revealed their partnership, with the 25-year-old joining Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott and Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young as the only three active NFL QBs signed with the storied company.

“I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: Dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief. … I’m proud to be counted among the athletes who have represented Team Jordan,” Hurts said in a statement to Andscape.

Though only one of three QBs with Jordan endorsement deals, the roster of current NFL players affiliated with the company includes more than a dozen. A few standout faces include Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

Eagles players and Jordan Brand share a long relationship dating back to 2001 when Donovan McNabb became the first NFL QB to ink a deal with them. Two years prior, former Minnesota Viking wideout Randy Moss became the first pro football athlete to sign with Jumpman. Moss is the only player in football history to have his own Jordan signature shoe — could Hurts be the second?

Photo courtesy of Jordan Brand Photo courtesy of Jordan Brand

“On the field, Jalen’s commitment to excellence shines,” Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah said to Andscape. “But perhaps even more impactful is what he personally embodies. Jalen understands the importance of believing in yourself and staying dedicated to your passions. He empowers all of us to help one another rise.

“That characteristic and commitment is one of the hallmarks of the Jordan Brand, and is what makes Jalen a perfect fit for our team.”

The reigning NFC champions open the regular season at home against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET.