49ers vs. Rams Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 4

The NFL’s first month closes with a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship, where the Los Angeles Rams scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to shock the San Francisco 49ers and advance to a hometown Super Bowl and go on to defeat Cincinnati for the Lombardi Trophy. The plan was for the Niners to transition at quarterback from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance, but a season-ending ankle injury to the latter altered that strategy. A comfortable win over Seattle with Jimmy G under center was followed by an ugly 11-10 defeat last Sunday night in Denver.

The Rams, largely unchanged on the depth chart since winning the Super Bowl in February ago, have won two straight since a humbling opening night home loss to Buffalo. Heading into Monday’s crucial NFC West rivalry matchup in Santa Clara, let’s check out all the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rams vs. 49ers Odds: NFL Week 4

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 3 and subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : San Francisco 49ers -1.5 (-110) / Los Angeles Rams +1.5 (-110)

: San Francisco 49ers -1.5 (-110) / Los Angeles Rams +1.5 (-110) Moneyline : San Francisco 49ers (-122) / Los Angeles Rams (+104)

: San Francisco 49ers (-122) / Los Angeles Rams (+104) Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-110) / UNDER 42.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Rams Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Cooper Kupp: -110

-110 Jeff Wilson: +110

+110 Deebo Samuel: +120

+120 George Kittle: +190

+190 Cam Akers: +190

+190 Brandon Aiyuk: +195

+195 Darrell Henderson: +270

+270 Allen Robinson: +280

+280 Tyler Higbee: +280

+280 Ben Skowronek: +400

+400 Juan Jennings: +650

To Score 2+ TDs

Cooper Kupp: +600

+600 Jeff Wilson: +700

+700 Deebo Samuel: +750

+750 George Kittle: +1300

+1300 Cam Akers: +1300

+1300 Brandon Aiyuk: +1400

+1400 Darrell Henderson: +2000

+2000 Allen Robinson: +2300

Top Rams-49ers Over/Unders

Matthew Stafford passing yards: 250.5

250.5 Matthew Stafford passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-114), Under 1.5 (-114)

Over 1.5 (-114), Under 1.5 (-114) Matthew Stafford pass completions: 23.5

23.5 Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards: Over 225.5 (-102), Under 225.5 (-130)

Over 225.5 (-102), Under 225.5 (-130) Jimmy Garoppolo passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+148), Under 1.5 (-200)

Over 1.5 (+148), Under 1.5 (-200) Jimmy Garoppolo pass completions: Over 19.5 (-130), Under 19.5 (-102)

Over 19.5 (-130), Under 19.5 (-102) Jeff Wilson rushing yards: 55.5

55.5 Cam Akers rushing yards: Over 43.5 (-102), Under 43.5 (-130)

Over 43.5 (-102), Under 43.5 (-130) Deebo Samuel rushing yards: 29.5

29.5 Cooper Kupp receiving yards: 93.5

93.5 Deebo Samuel receiving yards: 56.5

56.5 Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards: 48.5

48.5 George Kittle receiving yards: 42.5

42.5 Tyler Higbee receiving yards: 41.5

41.5 Allen Robinson receiving yards: Over 39.5 (-130), Under 39.5 (-102)

Top Rams vs. 49ers Player Props

Cooper Kupp anytime TD AND Rams win: +220

+220 Jeff Wilson anytime TD AND 49ers win: +230

+230 Deebo Samuel anytime TD AND 49ers win: +250

+250 George Kittle aytime TD AND 49ers win: +350

+350 Cam Akers anytime TD AND Rams win: +370

+370 Darrell Henderson anytime TD AND Rams win: +480

