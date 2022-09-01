Mike Tannenbaum’s 33rd Team Launches ‘The Edge’ for Sports Betting and Fantasy

Mike Tannenbaum’s 33rd Team is lending a hand to football fans who are into sports betting and fantasy football. The platform is unveiling a tool called The Edge, which is powered by Sports Info Solutions (SIS).

Fantasy players will be able to tap into The Edge, free of charge, to look at a library’s worth of football analytics, to measure which player they should start or how they should place their bets.

33rd Team touts The Edge as the most powerful NFL fantasy and betting tool on the market, for beginners and experts alike. In its introductory video, The Edge demonstrates how it could help fantasy players decide between starting Matthew Stafford or Derek Carr, based on their Week 1 matchups:

The 33rd Team is a content platform that features many former NFL players writing on the site. Currently, quarterbacks Michael Vick and Rich Gannon are featured writers. Other writers include Eddie George, Brett Farve, Rod Woodson, Bill Parcells, and Joe Thomas.

“There’s this massive void in the marketplace of really good coaches who are in between opportunities,” Tannenbaum told Boardroom. “A great example of that is Dan Quinn – he gets let go in Atlanta, he wants to stay current and research new ideas, so he comes to us for six months, we pair him with world class graduate students such as math majors, physics majors, and people that love football. And they do meaningful research for him and we put it all out for free.”

Tannenbaum and the 33rd Team currently have no plans to charge money for exclusive content on the site or via The Edge.