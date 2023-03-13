Get ready for March Madness with the latest NCAA women’s basketball tournament championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel SportsBook.

The bracket is set and the field of 68 for the 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament is official. You know what that means: One of the year’s biggest sports betting events is on.

South Carolina is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as national champs, to the point where you can’t even get plus money on picking the Gamecocks to win it all at -165. Stanford and UConn are the odds-on biggest threats to Aliyah Boston and Co. cutting down the nets at +700, with Indiana not far behind at +800. You can even get the field at +120 to win it all if you don’t like South Carolina at -165.

With some help from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the latest 2023 women’s March Madness odds:

2023 Women’s March Madness Odds

National Champion