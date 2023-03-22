Ole Miss Rebels players celebrate their win during the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament against the Stanford Cardinal (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire)

South Carolina is still favored to cut down the nets in the NCAA women’s tournament, but who are the Gamecocks’ primary challengers?

In true March Madness style, the first weekend of the women’s NCAA Tournament played out in unexpected fashion. When the dust settled, yes, the No. 1 overall seed South Carolina reached the Sweet 16 rather easily. Caitlin Clark‘s Iowa Hawkeyes advanced as well, along with Final Four stalwart UConn.

But that’s about where the predictability ended. For the first time in more than two decades, two 1 seeds failed to reach the tournament’s second weekend, with Miami upending Indiana and Ole Miss defeating Stanford. Naturally, that’s changed the odds equation a bit as the remaining 16 teams inch closer to the Final Four in Dallas.

The action resumes on Friday in the women’s tournament with a quartet of games, taking you from 2:30 p.m. to midnight Eastern on ESPN. Before we get there, however, let’s take a look at where the odds stand, with an assist from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

March Madness Women’s Odds 2023:

National Champion:

To Make Final Four:

South Carolina: -550

UConn: -165

Iowa: -140

LSU: -135

Louisville: +310

Villanova: +330

Virginia Tech: +420

Utah: +430

Tennessee: +440

Colorado: +480

Maryland: +500

Ole Miss: +550

Miami: +750

Ohio State: +850

Notre Dame: +2300

UCLA: +3500

South Carolina to Win Championship vs. The Field