This year’s race features a field of the world’s finest thoroughbreds jockeying for a big payday — not to mention a massive party and a new culinary, arts, and music festival.

It’s time for a new horse to make the headlines.

Only two weeks removed from The Kentucky Derby, the world’s best are lining up for the 147th Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

It’s the second jewel in horse racing’s legendary Triple Crown, and it kicks off Saturday, May 21 at approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

With so much at stake for horse owners, jockeys, and sports bettors around the world, let’s have look at who’s primed for a big performance — and the best shot at all that Preakness prize money.

2022 Preakness Stakes Favorites

Derby winner Rich Strike is out of the running — pulled only days after shocking the world at Churchill Downs — so we definitely won’t be witnessing a Triple Crown winner this year. Make that the fourth consecutive year without one.

But there are plenty of promising ponies in the nine-horse field that could end up first at the finish line of the 1 3/16-mile race.

The odds-on favorite is Epicenter (6-5), the runner-up in the derby, followed closely by Early Voting (7-2) and Simplification (6-1).

And let’s not rule out the long shots — Fenwick is 50-1.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

2022 Preakness Odds

Numbers via FanDuel partner TVG reflect the official morning line for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as well as post positions and jockey

Post Horse Jockey ML 1 Simplification John Velazquez 6-1 2 Creative Minister Brian Hernandez, Jr. 10-1 3 Fenwick Florent Geroux 50-1 4 Secret Oath Luis Saez 9-2 5 Early Voting Jose Ortiz 7-2 6 Happy Jack Tyler Gaffalione 30-1 7 Armagnac Irad Ortiz, Jr. 12-1 8 Epicenter Joel Rosario 6-5 9 Skippylongstocking Junior Alvarado 20-1

Preakness Stakes Prize Money & Purse

The Woodlawn Vase has arrived #Preakness147 . The post draw is just minutes away, I’ll have a live report at 5:15 on @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/tVavQHCSHv — Pete Gilbert (@WBALPete) May 16, 2022

The Preakness carries a total purse of $1.65 million, with the winner earning $990,000, or 60%. The winning jockey will also walk away with about $99,000, or 10% of the winnings.

While noticeably less than the $3 million purse at the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness also promises the winner “North America’s most expensive trophy in sports,” the Woodlawn Vase.

If past prize payout portions hold true, here’s what the top finishers can expect to win:

First Place : $990,000

: $990,000 Second Place : $330,000

: $330,000 Third Place : $181,500

: $181,500 Fourth Place : $99,000

: $99,000 Fifth Place: $49,500

The Biggest Party in Baltimore

This year’s Preakness promises much more than just ponies — we’re talking a weekend filled with music, food, and the arts.

On Friday, all eyes will be on Preakness Live — a new event that celebrates the race’s “connection to Baltimore by leveraging the Preakness platform to highlight and impact local culture year-round across the pillars of music, art, fashion, culinary, sports and community, featuring both international and local Baltimore talent.”

The festival will feature some major names in the music and entertainment industry, such as Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

On race day, get ready for InfieldFest — an all-day music festival featuring MTV Award-winning DJ and producer Marshmello, GRAMMY Award winners, The Chainsmokers, hip-hop sensation MoneyBagg Yo, noted electronic DJ Frank Walker, and more.

So, whether you’re partying in the infield or celebrating a winning horse from the comfort of your own home, the Preakness will be popping off. Giddy up.