Rich Strike Claims $1.86M Kentucky Derby Prize

The ponies were off to the races at Churchill Downs. Rich Strike overcame 80-1 odds to take home the crown, swiftly surpassing favorites Zandon and Epicenter. Prior to the race, Rich Strike’s career earnings: $111,289, but Rich Strike struck rich with the race’s $1.86 million prize.

NIL Subcommittee Set to Discuss Collective Guidelines

The Big East’s Val Ackerman is leading the NCAA’s efforts to ensure that NIL collectives are regulated. On Monday, Ackerman — who originally helped draw up NIL guidelines that were ultimately scrapped by the NCAA — told The Athletic that the subcommittee will help clarify that boosters’ efforts stay within the boundaries of what is acceptable as it relates to recruiting student-athletes to campus.

UFC Lightweight Title Remains Vacant After Gaethje Submits to Oliveira

Charles Oliveira shocked the UFC world on Friday as he weighed in .5 pounds over the lightweight limit. As a result, he vacated his title, making it Justin Gaethje’s to claim. However, Oliveira stepped into the cage with something to prove. The Brazilian fighter made quick work of Gaethje, dropping him in the first round and leaving the lightweight title vacant.

United States Emerges Fanatics’ F1 Merch Market

The stars are out in Miami. Before the race officially starts, athletes, celebrities, and entrepreneurs have taken over South Beach – and they are repping their favorite drivers and teams. For the first time ever, the US is the top-selling market for Formula 1 merch across Fanatics‘ official online store — with overall sales up 135% year-to-date. Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the week’s best-selling item was an Oracle Red Bull Racing team t-shirt.

Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa Included in Rostrum Records Catalog Sale

Benjy Grinberg is prepared to sell. The CEO of independent record company Rostrum Records is reportedly on the verge of selling its catalog, which includes early Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa recordings. Industry insiders estimate that the collection could go for as much as $80 million. Grinberg currently hosts a podcast called “The Record Label Industry” in which he documents how he came up the ranks from serving as LA Reid’s assistant to creating his own label.