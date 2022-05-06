Kentucky Derby 2022: Colts, Cash, & the Crown

The Run for the Roses promises plenty of pomp and circumstance, not to mention big paydays for thoroughbred owners, jockeys, and sports bettors around the world.
Can Crown Pride come from behind? Will White Abarrio win it all? Maybe it’s Messier?
All seemingly odd thoughts — unless you’re gearing up for the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend.
For roughly two minutes on Saturday, all eyes will be on the historic racing track in Louisville, Kentucky as a field of twenty horses and jockeys will run the 1 1/4 mile stretch for the first jewel in the Triple Crown of horse racing.
It’s the most popular and prestigious horse race in America and perhaps the world, and it’s happening at a start time of approximately 6:57 p.m. ET.
With millions at stake (not to mention the veritable rivers of mint juleps), let’s have a look at the field competing in the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports, as well as the Kentucky Derby prize money on the line for the big winner and the latest betting lines.
Who’s the Pick to Win at Churchill Downs?
It’s anyone’s guess who will stand victorious in the winner’s circle underneath the twin spires, however, the odds show some horses are more favored than others.
According TVG Network, an online horse and greyhound racing betting business and American sports-oriented network owned by FanDuel, the favorite to win this year’s derby is Zandon, a three-year-old thoroughbred who’s finished in the money in all four of his career races.
Zandon’s jockey, Flavien Prat, is 1-for-4 in the Derby, having won with Country House in 2019.
At 3-1 odds, a bettor who puts down $1,000 on Zandon will walk away with $3,000 in winnings.
Or, if you’re like Mattress Mack, the owner of the Houston-area Gallery Furniture chain whose real name is Jim McIngvale, you could wager $4 million on whoever the favorite is the morning of the race.
Further favorites include Messier (8-1), Epicenter (7-2), White Abbario (10-1), and Mo Donegal (10-1).
Here’s a look at the full slate of betting odds on who will win the derby:
2022 Kentucky Derby Odds
Numbers via FanDuel partner TVG reflect the official morning line for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as well as post positions and jockeys.
|Post
|Horse
|Jockey
|ML
|1
|Mo Donegal
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|10-1
|2
|Happy Jack
|Rafael Bejarano
|30-1
|3
|Epicenter
|Joel Rosario
|7-2
|4
|Summer Is Tomorrow
|Mickael Barzalona
|30-1
|5
|Smile Happy
|Corey Lanerie
|20-1
|6
|Messier
|John Velazquez
|8-1
|7
|Crown Pride
|Christophe Lemaire
|20-1
|8
|Charge It
|Luis Saez
|20-1
|9
|Tiz the Bomb
|Brian Hernandez, Jr.
|30-1
|10
|Zandon
|Flavien Prat
|3-1
|11
|Pioneer of Medina
|Joe Bravo
|30-1
|12
|Taiba
|Mike Smith
|12-1
|13
|Simplification
|Jose Ortiz
|20-1
|14
|Barber Road
|Reylu Gutierrez
|30-1
|15
|White Abarrio
|Tyler Gaffalione
|10-1
|16
|Cyberknife
|Florent Geroux
|20-1
|17
|Classic Causeway
|Julien Leparoux
|30-1
|18
|Tawny Port
|Ricardo Santan, Jr.
|30-1
|19
|Zozos
|Manny Franco
|20-1
|20
|Ethereal Road
|Luis Contreras
|30-1
|21 (AE)
|Rich Strike
|Sonny Leon
|30-1
|22(AE)
|Rattle N Roll
|James Graham
|30-1
Use the official Kentucky Derby betting calculator to learn how much you can win on your favorite horse.
2022 Kentucky Derby Prize Money
The 2022 field will vie for a total Kentucky Derby purse of $3 million, $1.86 million of which will go to the team of the horse who ends up in the winner’s circle draped in roses.
Meanwhile, the winning jockey who successfully crosses the finish line first will receive 10% of the winner’s purse — which equates to a $186,000 payday before taxes and other payments.
But there’s more than just big money, a gold trophy and a garland of roses up for grabs — the winning horse and jockey will earn themselves an automatic bid at the Triple Crown — a designation that comes with much fanfare in the lead up to the two remaining Triple Crown races — the Belmont Stakes and The Preakness.
The breakdown of Kentucky Derby prize money, as noted by Twinspires.com, is as follows:
- First Place: $1.86 million (10% or $186,000 of which goes to the jockey)
- Second Place: $600,000 (5% or $30,000 of which goes to the jockey)
- Third Place: $300,000 (5% or $15,000 of which goes to the jockey)
- Fourth Place: $100,000 ($7,000 of which goes to the jockey)
- Fifth Place: $60,000 ($4,000 of which goes to the jockey)
Aside from the major money on the line, let’s not forget about the bevy of celebrities and athletes that descend upon the derby each year.
A Star-studded Affair
It’s a who’s-who of celebrities and athletes wearing the latest in derby dresses and fashionable haberdashery.
It’s no Met Gala, but it’s pretty close. In fact, Kentucky Derby hats ought to be considered an entire industry unto themselves.
The night before the big event — and following a day of smaller races headlined by the Kentucky Oaks — the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala is expected to draw a loaded celebrity guest list including movie stars, TV personalities, professional athletes, entrepreneurs, musicians, and more.
Attendees expected at this year’s gala include Janet Jackson, Orlando Bloom, Darius Rucker, Lamar Jackson and so much more among the rich and famous set.
(Expect several of them to jet straight over to Sunday’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix for more highly exclusive bacchanal.)
Then, of course there’s the party during the day of the race itself — which over recent years has been known to draw major names like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Gronk.
So, what will this year’s derby bring?
We know Louisville native Jack Harlow will be on hand — announcing “Riders Up” prior to the start of the race, but who else should we expect to shine this weekend, and perhaps most importantly — which horse will be the star of the show?
Secure your mint julep ingredients now and settle in.