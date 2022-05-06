Kentucky Derby 2022: Colts, Cash, & the Crown

The Run for the Roses promises plenty of pomp and circumstance, not to mention big paydays for thoroughbred owners, jockeys, and sports bettors around the world.

Can Crown Pride come from behind? Will White Abarrio win it all? Maybe it’s Messier?

All seemingly odd thoughts — unless you’re gearing up for the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend.

For roughly two minutes on Saturday, all eyes will be on the historic racing track in Louisville, Kentucky as a field of twenty horses and jockeys will run the 1 1/4 mile stretch for the first jewel in the Triple Crown of horse racing.

It’s the most popular and prestigious horse race in America and perhaps the world, and it’s happening at a start time of approximately 6:57 p.m. ET.

With millions at stake (not to mention the veritable rivers of mint juleps), let’s have a look at the field competing in the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports, as well as the Kentucky Derby prize money on the line for the big winner and the latest betting lines.

Who’s the Pick to Win at Churchill Downs?

It’s anyone’s guess who will stand victorious in the winner’s circle underneath the twin spires, however, the odds show some horses are more favored than others.

Post Positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/TCuaiHrhF1 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022

According TVG Network, an online horse and greyhound racing betting business and American sports-oriented network owned by FanDuel, the favorite to win this year’s derby is Zandon, a three-year-old thoroughbred who’s finished in the money in all four of his career races.

Zandon’s jockey, Flavien Prat, is 1-for-4 in the Derby, having won with Country House in 2019.

At 3-1 odds, a bettor who puts down $1,000 on Zandon will walk away with $3,000 in winnings.

Or, if you’re like Mattress Mack, the owner of the Houston-area Gallery Furniture chain whose real name is Jim McIngvale, you could wager $4 million on whoever the favorite is the morning of the race.

Further favorites include Messier (8-1), Epicenter (7-2), White Abbario (10-1), and Mo Donegal (10-1).

Here’s a look at the full slate of betting odds on who will win the derby:

2022 Kentucky Derby Odds

Numbers via FanDuel partner TVG reflect the official morning line for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as well as post positions and jockeys.

Post Horse Jockey ML 1 Mo Donegal Irad Ortiz, Jr. 10-1 2 Happy Jack Rafael Bejarano 30-1 3 Epicenter Joel Rosario 7-2 4 Summer Is Tomorrow Mickael Barzalona 30-1 5 Smile Happy Corey Lanerie 20-1 6 Messier John Velazquez 8-1 7 Crown Pride Christophe Lemaire 20-1 8 Charge It Luis Saez 20-1 9 Tiz the Bomb Brian Hernandez, Jr. 30-1 10 Zandon Flavien Prat 3-1 11 Pioneer of Medina Joe Bravo 30-1 12 Taiba Mike Smith 12-1 13 Simplification Jose Ortiz 20-1 14 Barber Road Reylu Gutierrez 30-1 15 White Abarrio Tyler Gaffalione 10-1 16 Cyberknife Florent Geroux 20-1 17 Classic Causeway Julien Leparoux 30-1 18 Tawny Port Ricardo Santan, Jr. 30-1 19 Zozos Manny Franco 20-1 20 Ethereal Road Luis Contreras 30-1 21 (AE) Rich Strike Sonny Leon 30-1 22(AE) Rattle N Roll James Graham 30-1

Use the official Kentucky Derby betting calculator to learn how much you can win on your favorite horse.

2022 Kentucky Derby Prize Money

The 2022 field will vie for a total Kentucky Derby purse of $3 million, $1.86 million of which will go to the team of the horse who ends up in the winner’s circle draped in roses.

Here's what you need to know about the @KentuckyDerby post positions. https://t.co/mVYkfGoKim — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the winning jockey who successfully crosses the finish line first will receive 10% of the winner’s purse — which equates to a $186,000 payday before taxes and other payments.

But there’s more than just big money, a gold trophy and a garland of roses up for grabs — the winning horse and jockey will earn themselves an automatic bid at the Triple Crown — a designation that comes with much fanfare in the lead up to the two remaining Triple Crown races — the Belmont Stakes and The Preakness.

The breakdown of Kentucky Derby prize money, as noted by Twinspires.com, is as follows:

First Place : $1.86 million (10% or $186,000 of which goes to the jockey)

: $1.86 million (10% or $186,000 of which goes to the jockey) Second Place : $600,000 (5% or $30,000 of which goes to the jockey)

: $600,000 (5% or $30,000 of which goes to the jockey) Third Place : $300,000 (5% or $15,000 of which goes to the jockey)

: $300,000 (5% or $15,000 of which goes to the jockey) Fourth Place : $100,000 ($7,000 of which goes to the jockey)

: $100,000 ($7,000 of which goes to the jockey) Fifth Place: $60,000 ($4,000 of which goes to the jockey)

Aside from the major money on the line, let’s not forget about the bevy of celebrities and athletes that descend upon the derby each year.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A Star-studded Affair

It’s a who’s-who of celebrities and athletes wearing the latest in derby dresses and fashionable haberdashery.

It’s no Met Gala, but it’s pretty close. In fact, Kentucky Derby hats ought to be considered an entire industry unto themselves.

The night before the big event — and following a day of smaller races headlined by the Kentucky Oaks — the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala is expected to draw a loaded celebrity guest list including movie stars, TV personalities, professional athletes, entrepreneurs, musicians, and more.

Attendees expected at this year’s gala include Janet Jackson, Orlando Bloom, Darius Rucker, Lamar Jackson and so much more among the rich and famous set.

(Expect several of them to jet straight over to Sunday’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix for more highly exclusive bacchanal.)

Then, of course there’s the party during the day of the race itself — which over recent years has been known to draw major names like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Gronk.

So, what will this year’s derby bring?

We know Louisville native Jack Harlow will be on hand — announcing “Riders Up” prior to the start of the race, but who else should we expect to shine this weekend, and perhaps most importantly — which horse will be the star of the show?

Secure your mint julep ingredients now and settle in.