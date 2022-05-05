Kentucky Oaks 2022: Betting Picks & Predictions

Powered by numberFire and FanDuel

The country’s most famous race featuring three-year-old fillies returns May 6 one day before the Kentucky Derby. Get set for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks with FanDuel and TVG.

According to numberFire Racing’s analysis, these are the best bets and plays to make with FanDuel partner TVG for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 6th at Churchill Downs one day before the biggest event in horse racing, the Kentucky Derby.

Race 6: La Troienne Stakes (Gr 1)

1: Jilted Bride

A 7 3/4 lengths winner of an allowance optional claimer at Oaklawn Park last time. Has finished in the top three on all four runs at this track. Finished third in both starts in minor graded stakes; more of the same is probably the best she can hope for at the top level.

2: Shedaresthedevil

Has won three Grade 1s, including the Kentucky Oaks as a 3-year-old and last year’s renewal of the Kentucky Oaks, with her record 5-5 at Churchill Downs. Made a pleasing return behind Ce Ce and Pauline’s Pearl in the Azeri at Oaklawn Park in March, both of whom were race fit. Major player.

3: Temper Tim

Progressing with racing, adding a pair of allowance successes on her last two starts to her 13 lengths maiden (one mile) win here in the soup last November. Is unlikely to be far from the pace, but faces a large hike in class.

4: Battle Blin

Left one shrewd barn and joined another at the turn of the year, taking her form up another notch from three starts in stakes company. Won at Aqueduct over nine furlongs in January. Could run a good race at a price.

5: She’s All Wolfe

A winner of seven starts, including an allowance at Churchill Downs and a stakes race at Remington Park last year. Stepped up into graded company the last two times out, though has work to do to turn the tables on the main players Friday.

6: Pauline’s Pearl

Down the field in last year’s Kentucky Oaks, but has well and truly got her career back on track since, the latest of her four wins coming in the Houston Ladies Classic at Sam Houston in January. Attempted to concede weight when narrowly beaten in the Azeri at Oaklawn Park last time out. Another bold bid looks assured.

7: Ava’s Grace

Has fewer miles on the clock than the rest. An impressive wire-to-wire winner of a one-mile allowance at Oaklawn Park last month. Faces a stiff task in this grade.

THE VERDICT:

Another intriguing clash between SHEDARESTHEDEVIL and Pauline’s Pearl, but the former just has the class edge and with the recent run under her belt gets the verdict back at her favorite track. Of the rest, Battle Bling has done little wrong of late and can chase them home.

"He is a VERY quality colt" 🐎@ScottTVG shared a few value picks for the #KyDerby on The Morning After 📺@SportsGrid | @BenScottStevens pic.twitter.com/wfvfc1Yt9R — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 5, 2022

Click here to bet the Kentucky Oaks with FanDuel partner TVG.

Race 11: Kentucky Oaks (Gr 1)

1: Secret Oath

A winner of four of her seven starts. Made massive strides over the winter, completing a hat-trick by an aggregate of 23 lengths at Oaklawn Park. Found it more difficult against the boys when third in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby there last time, admittedly not getting the best of luck early on. The inside draw isn’t ideal, but she’s not one to write off.

2: Nostalgic

Is progressing well, winning an allowance at Gulfstream Park in March and the Gazelle at Aqueduct in April. This is tougher, but she’s in the right hands and heading in the right direction.

3: Hidden Connection

Won her first two starts, including the Pocahontas here last September. Has made the frame all three starts since, the latest when going down by a nose to Echo Zulu in the Fair Ground Oaks in March. Has work to do to reverse form.

4: Nest

Met with defeat only once from five outings. Stamped herself as a serious Oaks challenger this year when running out a very easy winner of a stakes contest at Tampa Bay before storming home by 8¼ lengths in the Ashland at Keeneland. Unbeaten under leading rider Irad Ortiz and rates a major player for Todd Pletcher, who has won this race four times, including with Malathaat last year.

5: Goddess of Fire

Has failed to add to her debut success but has run some creditable races in defeat, finding just one too good on her last three starts. Gave Kathleen O. a brief scare in the Gulfstream Park Oaks last time and a minor role looks to be the best she can hope for today.

6: Yuugiri

A two-time winner, including a neck success in the Fantasy at Oaklawn Park last month. Finished a well-beaten third behind Secret Oath in the Honeybee at the same track on her penultimate start. Plenty to find strictly on a line through that rival.

7: Echo Zulu

The 2021 Champion Two-Year-Old Filly won all four of her juvenile starts, including three of them at the highest level, with her final success coming by 5¼ lengths in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies at Del Mar. Maintained her unbeaten record with a narrow victory over Hidden Connection in the Fair Ground Oaks last time out, going with usual enthusiasm but ultimately holding on. Claims there for all to see, but this looks like her toughest test so far.

🏇 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 🏇



New users @TVG can bet the #KentuckyDerby RISK-FREE up to $200!



PLUS, get $10 in Sportsbook credit! 💰



➡️ https://t.co/TVvRl3PMkx pic.twitter.com/Vc745yuz68 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 5, 2022

8: Venti Valentine

Never out of the first two. Only defeats came in graded company, the latest behind Nostalgic in the Gazelle last time out after setting the tempo. This is a lot tougher.

9: Desert Dawn

A winner of a maiden as a juvenile, added the Santa Anita Oaks to her record with a battling success over Adare Manner last time with the pair pulling well clear. Could go well at a big price in the hunt for the minor money.

10: Kathleen O.

Unbeaten in four starts. Landed a pair of Grade 2 contests at Gulfstream on last two starts, the Davona Dale and Gulfstream Park Oaks. Generally starts slowly but that shouldn’t be a problem with the anticipated strong pace. A classy filly in the making; her barn won the Oaks in 1993 with Dispute.

11: Cocktail Moments

Off the mark at the first time of asking here last November. Placed all three starts since, including behind leading candidates Kathleen O. and Nest the last twice. Plenty to find on that basis.

12: Candy Raid

Won twice as a juvenile at minor tracks. Ran out a ready winner in a stakes race on the synthetic surface at Tampa Bay last time. Career-best required by some way.

13: Shahama

Ran up the four-timer in the UAE over the winter months when trained by Fawzi Abdulla Nass, including landing the classic double of the 1000 Guineas and Oaks. Is worth taking her chance but will need significant improvement on what she’s shown so far to be in the mix, though has switched to a strong barn.

14: Turnerloose

Raced exclusively on the turf last season, winning her first two starts. Has taken the switch to dirt in her stride with success in the Rachel Alexandra at Fair Grounds in February, beating several who reoppose Friday. Failed to back that up last time. Step forward required.

15: Beguine

Took three tries to land a first success in a maiden special weight at Oaklawn Park in March. Backed that up when a close second to Yuugiri in the Fantasy there last time.

Verdict: This is an interesting and competitive renewal of the Kentucky Oaks. NEST’s vast improvement this season certainly catches the eye with her impressive performances, and she is taken to land another Oaks for Todd Pletcher. Kathleen O.’s run style promises to suit this large-field scenario, and she can chase the selection home, whilst Echo Zulu will no doubt put up another bold performance from the front.

New players: Get your first win-type wager on a single horse in any race at any track risk-free up to $200 with TVG: Bet the Derby!