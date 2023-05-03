Kingsbarns runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Part horse racing and other parts Met Gala, Churchill Downs is a whole vibe. Boardroom has all the details on the payouts, horses, and happenings at the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Twenty horses and jockeys, a stable full of celebrities, and a 1 1/4-mile dash at perhaps the most iconic race track in the world.

Horse racing season is indeed heating up.

As the first jewel in the Triple Crown, the 149th “Run for the Roses” represents the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports and it’s all going down Saturday, May 6 at 6:57 p.m. ET.

So, be sure to set your alarm (again, it’s a two-minute race), get your picks in, and mix up your mint juleps — it’s almost derby time.

But first, let’s see what the finishers can expect in Kentucky Derby prize money payouts, not to mention look at the latest betting lines and behind-the-scenes brouhaha of the annual affair.

Kentucky Derby Prize Money 2023

The first-ever prize purse for the Kentucky Derby in 1875 was roughly $1,000, which would be roughly $27,439.64 today when accounting for inflation.

Now, nearly 150 years later, the total winnings have multiplied to $3 million — a roughly 3,000% increase over time.

With no apparent updates to the current prize structure, which hasn’t changed since 2019, the first-place finisher can expect $1.86 million, while the runner-up will still swing six figures.

Here’s a look at the 2023 Kentucky Derby payouts for the top five finishers at Churchill Downs:

First Place : $1.86 million (10% or $186,000 of which goes to the jockey)

: $1.86 million (10% or $186,000 of which goes to the jockey) Second Place : $600,000 (5% or $30,000 of which goes to the jockey)

: $600,000 (5% or $30,000 of which goes to the jockey) Third Place : $300,000 (5% or $15,000 of which goes to the jockey)

: $300,000 (5% or $15,000 of which goes to the jockey) Fourth Place : $150,000 ($4,500 of which goes to the jockey)

: $150,000 ($4,500 of which goes to the jockey) Fifth Place: $90,000 ($2,500 of which goes to the jockey)

Of course, winning the historic horse race hasn’t always been as prosperous for the ponies and their jockeys.

From 2005-18, the total prize purse was about $2 million — with about $1.24 million going to the winner, followed by $400,000 to the runner-up and $200,000 to the third-place finisher.

Between 1996 and 2004, the total prize pool was $1 million, and before that, from 1991-95, the total purse was $500,000.

And no, winning is not just about the money. The successful steed and its ownership group will claim a gold trophy, a garland of roses, and can take aim at the Triple Crown — not to mention a celebrity status for the remaining races — at The Belmont Stakes and The Preakness.

2023 Kentucky Derby Favorites

For many, Forte is the play. Then again, Tapit Trice could be the one. And you can’t count out Angel of Empire.

While oddsmakers have Forte and famed-jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. as the odds-on favorite to win the Derby (3-1), we all know what can happen at Churchill Downs.

Last year’s winner, Rich Strike, shocked the world with 80-1 odds — the second-longest-shot ever to win the race.

Rounding out the field is Tapit Trice (5-1) and Angel of Empire (8-1), the only other horses to open with better than 10-1 odds.

Let’s have a look at the entire slate of opening odds, as well as poll positions and jockeys.

Kentucky Derby Odds 2023

Numbers via FanDuel Sportsbook reflect the official opening line for the 2023 Kentucky Derby as of May 3, 2023.

Post Horse Jockey ML 1 Hit Show Manny Franco 30-1 2 Verifying Tyler Gaffalione 15-1 3 Two Phil’s Jareth Loveberry 12-1 4 Confidence Game James Graham 20-1 5 Tapit Trice Luis Sáez 5-1 6 Kindsbarns José Ortiz 12-1 7 Reincarnate John Velázquez 50-1 8 Mage Javier Castellano 15-1 9 Skinner Juan Hernández 20-1 10 Practical Move Ramón Vázquez 10-1 11 Disarm Joel Rosario 30-1 12 Jace’s Road Florent Géroux 15-1 13 Sun Thunder (b) Brian Hernandez Jr. 50-1 14 Angel of Empire Flavien Prat 8-1 15 Forte Irad Ortiz Jr. 3-1 16 Raise Cain Gerardo Corrales 50-1 17 Derma Sotogake Christophe Lemaire 10-1 18 Rocket Can (b) Júnior Alvarado 30-1 19 Lord Miles Paco López 30-1 20 Continuar Ryusei Sakai 50-1 21 (AE) Cyclone Mischief Joel Rosario 30-1 22(AE) Mandarin Hero Kazushi Kimura 20-1 23 (AE) King Russell Rafael Bejarano 50-1

Behind the Scenes at Churchill Downs

FanDuel TV host (and former Miss Kentucky) Maria Montgomery has all the details of what’s going on at Churchill Downs outside of the race itself.

“Even if you aren’t a die-hard horse racing fan, there’s something for everyone to come and enjoy the glitz and glamor and the southern hospitality at Churchill Downs,” she told Boardroom.

From charities and fundraisers to parties and more, Montgomery said the Derby is loaded with things to do for fans and curious spectators alike. And you can’t forget about the fashion, which Montgomery said can be likened to the Met Gala, only with a more southern spin and loaded with bright colors, fun prints, and all sorts of amazing hats.

“There are no rules,” Montgomery said. “The Derby represents one time to step outside of the box and do something crazy.”

Aside from the Derby, Montgomery said the celebrity-packed Barnstable Brown Gala is a can’t-miss event, calling it “one of the best and most exclusive parties over the years.” This year’s event has a stacked confirmed guest list, including Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and hometown hero, Jack Harlow.

