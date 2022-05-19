2022 Black-eyed Susan Stakes Odds Preview

Get set for the famous filly classic in Baltimore with the latest horse racing odds from Pimlico Race Course, one day before the Preakness Stakes.

Two weeks removed from Rich Strike’s stunning upset at the Kentucky Derby, this weekend in horse racing is naturally all about the 2022 Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the legendary Triple Crown. But for those not content to wait until Saturday evening for some equine action at Baltimore’s iconic Pimlico Race Course, there’s tons of fun to have on Friday, also known as Black-eyed Susan Day, so named for Maryland’s state flower.

Welcome to the Black-eyed Susan Stakes, an annual race of three-year-old fillies, whose history dates back to 1919 when it was known as the Pimlico Oaks.

We enjoy a bit of duly legal and responsible sports betting at Boardroom, and can think of nothing better to whet the appetite for a Saturday on the track in B-More than… well, a Friday on the track in B-More. With that in mind, check out the latest George E. Mitchell Black-eyed Susan Stakes odds courtesy of the latest official release from Pimlico Race Course.

2022 Black-eyed Susan Stakes Odds

POST # HORSE (ODDS) 1 Divine Huntress (15-1) 2 Missy Greer (20-1) 3 Miss Yearwood (20-1) 4 Midnight Stroll (15-1) 5 Beguine (12-1) 6 Luna Belle (9-2) 7 Distinctly Possible (6-1) 8 Candy Light (20-1) 9 Interstatedaydream (6-1) 10 Adare Manor (5-2) 11 Radio Days (12-1) 12 Favor (8-1) 13 Morning Matcha (20-1)

Enjoy the weekend, racing fans.

Want more Preakness? Visit FanDuel partner TVG for the latest odds for Saturday’s Triple Crown race.