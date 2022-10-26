Game 1 Phillies vs. Astros World Series Odds & Prediction

This article originally appeared on FanDuel.

Get set for the 2022 Fall Classic with the latest World Series odds and predictions from our friends at FanDuel for Astros vs. Phillies Game 1.

The 2022 Fall Classic has arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will get the World Series started in an exciting Game 1 showdown on Friday night. It’s Philadelphia’s first appearance at the World Series since 2009, while Houston participates for an insane fourth time in the last six years.

Phillies vs. Astros Game 1 Info

2022 MLB Playoffs — World Series Game 1

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, 40-41 Away) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, 55-26 Home)

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park — Houston, TX

Coverage: FOX

The Phillies have taken down the Cardinals, Braves, and Padres while thriving in the role of an underdog. That same thing cannot be said about Houston; the Astros were the clear favorites going up against Seattle and the Yankees, and they’ve won every single game they’ve played in the postseason.

World Series Odds: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1

All MLB Postseason betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (+140) | HOU: (-166)

Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-160) | HOU: -1.5 (+130)

Total: 6.5 — Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

The Astros enter this contest as a notable home favorite on the moneyline and spread. They are listed at -166 moneyline odds with +130 odds to cover the 1.5-run spread. The over/under on this matchup features 6.5 runs, with the over being favored at -122 odds.

Game 1 Phillies vs. Astros Prediction

Getting out to a 1-0 lead during the World Series is crucial — teams that have emerged victorious in Game 1 has gone on to win the title 64% of the time. Seeing either of these teams win on the road would change everything given Houston and Philly are a combined 9-0 at home this postseason.

The Phillies will send an ace to the mound in Zack Wheeler. He has been outstanding during the team’s postseason run, posting a 1.78 ERA and 0.51 WHIP across four starts (25.1 innings). This Astros lineup has also never faced Wheeler, giving the 32-year-old a massive advantage early on.

The Astros will counter with AL Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander. There’s no denying that the veteran hurler has revitalized his career in 2022 with a league-leading 1.75 ERA. However, it’s worth pointing out that Verlander is 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA across seven career starts in the World Series.

It’ll only take a few runs to win this game, so I’ll side with the hotter lineup and the hotter pitcher. Rhy Hoskins has smacked four home runs over the last four games and now gets to take advantage of the Crawford boxes in left field. A moonshot from the veteran slugger will give Philly the lead for good.

World Series Game 1 Prediction: Phillies: 3, Astros: 2

Probable Starting Pitchers: World Series Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) in Game 1.

The Houston Astros hand the ball to Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA).

Phillies vs. Astros Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 4-2 straight in its last six away games.

The total has hit the over in five of the Phillies’ last seven games.

Houston is 6-0 straight up in its last six home games.

The total has hit the under in five of the Astros’ last six games.

— Larry Rupp

Read More:

Larry Rupp is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Larry Rupp also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username phillyfan424. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.