WNBA Playoffs: Storm vs. Aces Game 1 Odds, Predictions, & Picks

Get ready for Game 1 of the second-round WNBA Playoff series between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm with betting odds and insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Storm vs Aces Game 1 Info

2022 WNBA Playoffs — Round 2 Game 1 (Series Tied 0-0)

Seattle Storm (22-14, 9-9 Away) vs. Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 13-5 Home)

Date: Sunday, Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Coverage: ESPN

Round 2 of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs kicks off with a massive Game 1 matchup between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces. The Storm made quick work of the Washington Mystic in Round 1, sweeping them in two games. Breanna Stewart led the way in a 97-84 victory in Game 2, leading her squad in points (21), rebounds (10) and assists (8).

Meanwhile, the Aces didn’t waste too much time in their first-round title with the Phoenix Mercury, sweeping them as well. Las Vegas won by a whopping 37 points in Game 2 and was aided by Chelsea Gray, who dropped 27 points on .818/.875/1.000 shooting.

Let’s talk odds, picks, and predictions for Storm vs. Aces Game 1.

Aces vs. Storm Odds & Spread

All WNBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Storm: +176

Aces: -220

Spread

Storm: +5.5 (-118)

Aces: -5.5 (-104)

Total

Over 169.5: -110

Under 169.5: -110

Odds to Win WNBA Championship

Storm: +550

Aces: +100

The Aces enter this contest as the clear-cut betting favorite on the moneyline and the spread. This 4 p.m. ET clash also features a total of 169.5.

Storm vs. Aces Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to FiveThirtyEight.

Win prediction: Las Vegas Aces (69% probability)

FiveThirtyEight projects the Aces to open the series with a victory at home. Las Vegas had tremendous success against the Storm this season, winning three of the four meetings between the two teams. Each of the Aces’ three victories was won by at least eight points.

One of the reasons why the Storm succeeded in Round 1 was because they shot 51.2% from three-point range. They likely won’t have the same success against the Aces, who held the Mercury to 24.4% shooting from behind the arc. Las Vegas also has the rebounding advantage, especially after Kiah Stokes and A’ja Wilson both averaged 8.0 rebounds in the first round.

In a likely high-scoring affair, I’m expecting the Aces to emerge as the victors.

Final Score Prediction: Aces: 93, Storm: 86

Storm vs. Aces Betting Trends

Seattle is 7-10-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last 18 road games.

(ATS) in its last 18 road games. Las Vegas is 7-4 ATS in its last 11 home games against West opponents.

in its last 11 home games against West opponents. The total has hit the over in 13 of Seattle’s last 18 road games.

in 13 of Seattle’s last 18 road games. The total has hit the over in 12 of Las Vegas’ last 20 home games.

— Devon Platana

Devon Platana is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Devon Platana also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username PepeSilvia0. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.