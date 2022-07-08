Breanna Stewart, Puma Unveil Stewie 1 Signature Shoe

Pairing with Puma, the Seattle Storm star becomes just the 10th WNBA athlete to receive her own namesake model — and the first in over a decade.

At only 27 years of age, Breanna Stewart holds MVP honors and six championship rings between college and the WNBA. Earning every accolade at every level, the UConn Huskies hero and Seattle Storm star now has another impressive line on her roundball resume: Puma signature athlete.

On Thursday, Puma unveiled the long-awaited Stewie 1 signature shoe. As reported last spring by Boardroom’s Nick DePaula, the namesake sneaker for the four-time All-Star has been months in the making. Seen today for the first time in its inaugural “Quiet Fire” colorway, the lead launch showcases a low-top look ignited by bold yellow blocking and smooth sidewall branding.

Not only does the model bare Stewie’s name and logo, but it was built based on her direct input.

PUMA Stewie 1 (via PUMA)

“Working with Puma to craft the first women’s signature basketball sneaker in the last 12 years was an honor,” Stewart said in a statement. “I hope that this is the first in a legacy of signature sneakers to come for women athletes across all sports and serves as inspiration for all young people that this, along with any achievement, is possible.”

Aiming to encourage the next wave of women in the footwear game while paying tribute both to the pain of her injuries and the versatility of her skillset, the Stewie 1 is a step forward for the athlete, the brand, and the industry.

With the Stewie 1, the two-time Finals MVP joins the Puma signature stable consisting of fresh faces like LaMelo Ball and Hall of Famers like Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

As a WNBA athlete, she joins Lisa Leslie, Chamique Holdsclaw, Diana Taurasi, and Candace Parker as the latest of 10 women’s hoopers to have their own signature shoe.

Look for the Puma Stewie 1 to release at retailers this fall in September with accompanying apparel. And in the meantime, expect Breanna Stewart to rock her debut signature sneaker at this weekend’s WNBA All-Star festivities in Chicago.